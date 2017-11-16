World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. India
  5. Sanjay Puri Architects
  6. 2017
  7. The Street / Sanjay Puri Architects

The Street / Sanjay Puri Architects

  • 22:00 - 16 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Street / Sanjay Puri Architects
Save this picture!
The Street / Sanjay Puri Architects, © Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

© Dinesh Mehta © Dinesh Mehta © Dinesh Mehta © Dinesh Mehta + 27

  • Architects

    Sanjay Puri Architects

  • Location

    Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India

  • Architects in Charge

    Sanjay Puri, Ishveen Bhasin

  • Area

    211000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dinesh Mehta

  • Structural Consultants

    Padaria Consultants

  • MEP Consultants

    Epsilon Design Consultancy

  • Client

    GLA University
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

Text description provided by the architects. Taking a cue from the old city streets of Mathura city in India where this project is located, this 800 room students’ hostel creates organic spaces.

Save this picture!
Typical floor plan
Typical floor plan

Designed in 4 level high, 5 linear blocks, the built spaces snake across a wedge shaped site twisting and turning along their length. Sitting adjacent to repetitive hostel blocks on the east and west these new hostels within a large university campus create individual spaces within a discernible identity in each part of the layout.

Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

The orientation of all the buildings are done with a view of generating large north facing garden areas overlooking a vast playground towards the north. In addition, each hostel room is punctuated with a wedge shaped bay window oriented towards the north and the playground.

Save this picture!
Section / Elevation
Section / Elevation

Each hostel room has ventilation openings in the internal corridor facilitating cross ventilation. The linear buildings create small break out spaces at each bending point allowing natural light into the internal circulation spaces.

Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

These factors create an energy efficient building minimizing heat gain in response to the climate which has average temperature in excess of 300 c for 8 months of the year when the sun is in the Southern Hemisphere. During the winter months when the sun is in the Northern Hemisphere, direct sunlight is facilitated to prevent the rooms from becoming cold.

Save this picture!
Typical Section
Typical Section

Two focal areas are created at the ends of the linear buildings to house cafeterias, games rooms and gymnasium opening into the north facing gardens and terraces. Each of the public spaces are large volumes with 20’ high ceilings.

Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

The organic layout of the buildings characterizes each space within the site. Color accentuates different blocks and facilitates within. Each block is differently colored along with the internal face of the bay windows of the hostel in bright colors to create an identity.

Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

Rain water harvesting and water recycling and usage of solar panels additionally make the project more energy efficient along with the orientation and facilitation of natural ventilation.

The Street is contextual to the climate and the orientation of the site thus creating varied experiences and changing perceptions of space in each part of the 6acre site.

Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing India
Cite: "The Street / Sanjay Puri Architects" 16 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883770/the-street-sanjay-puri-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »