2017 World Architecture Festival Announces Day 1 Award Winners

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the Day 1 category winners of their 2017 awards slate. Winners selected among 32 categories over the first two days of the conference will then continue on to compete for the title of the World Building of the Year 2017 to be announced on the final day of the event on Friday.

The world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards year saw its biggest year yet, with a total of 924 entries received from projects located in 68 countries across the world. The finalist projects will be selected live at the festival by a Super Jury made up of jury chair Robert Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of the American Institute of Architects; Nathalie de Vries, Director & Co-founder of MVRDV; Ian Ritchie, Founder of Ian Ritchie Architects; and Christoph Ingenhoven, Founder of Ingenhoven Architects.

You can check out the full shortlist here, and see which built and future projects took home awards after the break.

Completed Buildings

Category: Civic and Community

Winner: Streetlight Tagpuro; Tacloban, Philippines / Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin

Highly Commended: Suzhou Chapel; Suzhou, China / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Category: Display

Winner: The Smile; London, United Kingdom / Alison Brooks Architects

Highly Commended: Insect Hotel, El Masnou; Barcelona, Spain / Batlle i Roig Arquitectura

Category: Housing (supported by GROHE)

Winner: Superlofts Houthaven; Amsterdam, Netherlands / Marc Koehler Architects

Highly Commended: Walmer Yard; London, United Kingdom / Peter Salter Associates

Category: Culture

Winner: The Palestinian Museum; Birzeit, Palestine / Heneghan Peng Architects

Highly Commended: New Shanghai Theatre; Shanghai, China / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Category: House

Winner: Binh House; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam / Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Highly Commended: Finding Rainbows; Tokyo, Japan / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Category: New & Old

Winner: Post-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong, China / The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Highly Commended: Le Carreau du Temple; Paris, France / studioMilou

Category: Office

Winner: Co Op Kyosai Plaza; Tokyo, Japan / Nikken Sekkei

Highly Commended: EY Centre, 200 George Street; Sydney, Australia / Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp

Category: Production, Energy & Recycling

Winner: The Farm of 38-30; Afyonkarahisar, Turkey / Slash Architects and Arkizon Architects

Category: Schools

Winner: East Sydney Early Learning Centre; Sydney, Australia / Andrew Burges Architects

Category: Sport

Winner: U.S. Bank Stadium; Minneapolis, United States / HKS

Future Projects

Category: Leisure-led Development

Winner: Bodrum Loft; Bodrum, Turkey / Tabanlioglu Architects

Highly Commended: Krahm Restaurant; Chiang Rai, Thailand / Hypothesis,

Category: Competition Entries

Winner: New Cyprus Archaeological Museum; Nicosia, Cyprus / Pilbrow & Partners

Highly Commended: Öresund City – a new European metropolis by 2030; Malmö, Sweden / Sweco Architects

Category: Health

Winner: Desa Semesta; Bogor, Indonesia / Magi Design Studio

Highly Commended: New Sight Eye Clinic, Quesso, Shanga, Republic of Congo / Boogertman + Partners Architects/Geyser Hahn Architects

Category: Experimental

Winner: Sharjah Observatory, Mleiha National Park; Sharjah, United Arab Emirates / 3deluxe Transdisciplinary Design

Category: Office

Winner: Viettel offsite studio; Hanoi, Vietnam / Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Highly Commended: The Market Building, Wood Wharf; London, United Kingdom / Pilbrow & Partners

Category: Civic

Winner: Consulate Building, Staff Housing & School Complex; Karachi, Pakistan / Mohammad Ashour

Highly Commended: Ethiopian Church; Stockholm, Sweden / Belatchew Arkitekter

Category: Infrastructure

Winner: The Bridge; Ras, India / Sanjay Puri Architects