2017 World Architecture Festival Announces Day 1 Award Winners

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the Day 1 category winners of their 2017 awards slate. Winners selected among 32 categories over the first two days of the conference will then continue on to compete for the title of the World Building of the Year 2017 to be announced on the final day of the event on Friday.
The world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards year saw its biggest year yet, with a total of 924 entries received from projects located in 68 countries across the world. The finalist projects will be selected live at the festival by a Super Jury made up of jury chair Robert Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of the American Institute of Architects; Nathalie de Vries, Director & Co-founder of MVRDV; Ian Ritchie, Founder of Ian Ritchie Architects; and Christoph Ingenhoven, Founder of Ingenhoven Architects.
You can check out the full shortlist here, and see which built and future projects took home awards after the break.
Completed Buildings
Category: Civic and Community
Winner: Streetlight Tagpuro; Tacloban, Philippines / Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin
Highly Commended: Suzhou Chapel; Suzhou, China / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Category: Display
Winner: The Smile; London, United Kingdom / Alison Brooks Architects
Highly Commended: Insect Hotel, El Masnou; Barcelona, Spain / Batlle i Roig Arquitectura
Category: Housing (supported by GROHE)
Winner: Superlofts Houthaven; Amsterdam, Netherlands / Marc Koehler Architects
Highly Commended: Walmer Yard; London, United Kingdom / Peter Salter Associates
Category: Culture
Winner: The Palestinian Museum; Birzeit, Palestine / Heneghan Peng Architects
Highly Commended: New Shanghai Theatre; Shanghai, China / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Category: House
Winner: Binh House; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam / Vo Trong Nghia Architects
Highly Commended: Finding Rainbows; Tokyo, Japan / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Category: New & Old
Winner: Post-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village; Zhaotong, China / The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Highly Commended: Le Carreau du Temple; Paris, France / studioMilou
Category: Office

Winner: Co Op Kyosai Plaza; Tokyo, Japan / Nikken Sekkei
Highly Commended: EY Centre, 200 George Street; Sydney, Australia / Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp
Category: Production, Energy & Recycling
Winner: The Farm of 38-30; Afyonkarahisar, Turkey / Slash Architects and Arkizon Architects
Category: Schools
Winner: East Sydney Early Learning Centre; Sydney, Australia / Andrew Burges Architects
Category: Sport
Winner: U.S. Bank Stadium; Minneapolis, United States / HKS
Future Projects
Category: Leisure-led Development
Winner: Bodrum Loft; Bodrum, Turkey / Tabanlioglu Architects
Highly Commended: Krahm Restaurant; Chiang Rai, Thailand / Hypothesis,
Category: Competition Entries
Winner: New Cyprus Archaeological Museum; Nicosia, Cyprus / Pilbrow & Partners
Highly Commended: Öresund City – a new European metropolis by 2030; Malmö, Sweden / Sweco Architects
Category: Health
Winner: Desa Semesta; Bogor, Indonesia / Magi Design Studio
Highly Commended: New Sight Eye Clinic, Quesso, Shanga, Republic of Congo / Boogertman + Partners Architects/Geyser Hahn Architects
Category: Experimental
Winner: Sharjah Observatory, Mleiha National Park; Sharjah, United Arab Emirates / 3deluxe Transdisciplinary Design
Category: Office
Winner: Viettel offsite studio; Hanoi, Vietnam / Vo Trong Nghia Architects
Highly Commended: The Market Building, Wood Wharf; London, United Kingdom / Pilbrow & Partners
Category: Civic
Winner: Consulate Building, Staff Housing & School Complex; Karachi, Pakistan / Mohammad Ashour
Highly Commended: Ethiopian Church; Stockholm, Sweden / Belatchew Arkitekter
Category: Infrastructure
Winner: The Bridge; Ras, India / Sanjay Puri Architects