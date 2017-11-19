New Public Transit Map Series Launches with London Underground

Save this picture! Tottenham Court Road mural by Eduardo Paolozzi. Image © Will Scott for Blue Crow Media

Your obsession with transit-oriented design has been answered with the newest map series by Blue Crow Media. The first in this series, London Underground Architecture and Design Map curates original content by transport design historian, Mark Ovenden paired with photography by Will Scott to depict the London Underground. Mark Ovenden is a specialist in graphic design, cartography, and architecture in public transport with an emphasis on underground rapid transit, making him the natural fit for the design of this map.

Save this picture! © Will Scott for Blue Crow Media

London Underground Architecture and Design Map highlights destinations across London’s underground network, from unusual signage, clocks, and murals, to the iconic Johnston font and the architecture of entire stations. Each mapped feature is then highlighted on the reverse side with photographs, facts and details, making for the perfect pocket guide while impressing (or exhausting; refer to numbers 11-12 in this list of 20 Things your Non-Architect Friends Think About You) your travel companions.

Save this picture! Clapham Common by Charles Holden. Image © Will Scott for Blue Crow Media

Save this picture! Park Royal by Felix James Lander. Image © Will Scott for Blue Crow Media

The map features stations designed by Norman Foster, Sir Richard MacCormac, and Michael Hopkins & Partners alongside Charles Holden, Leslie Green and Stanley Heaps. Not only the architecture and graphic design are noteworthy in the underground, murals such as those by Eduardo Paolozzi are also a sight not to miss.

Save this picture! Canary Wharf by Norman Foster. Image © Will Scott for Blue Crow Media

Save this picture! © Will Scott for Blue Crow Media

Available for $12 USD, €10, and £9 here, the guide is perfect for exploring or to take along for your daily commute on the Underground. This is Blue Crow Media’s twelfth map dedicated to London, but be sure to read about their maps on cities including New York, Tokyo, and Berlin here.