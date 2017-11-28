Hasu Haus / Somdoon Architects

+ 23

Architects Somdoon Architects

Location 77 Soi Sukhumvit, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

Area 19900.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs W Workspace

Collaborator Creative Crews

Landscape Architect Shma Co.,Ltd

Project Director Punpong Wiwatkul

Project Team Supachai Khiewngam, Passawan Vudhivanich, Phiriya Chavanaphan, Prajanin Kongphorod, Thitaya Tansirisernkul

Interior Design Somdoon Architects

‘Hasu Haus’ is seven storeys height housing with 333 units located in the growing fringe of Bangkok where an expansion of overground system is introduced. The background of the project is Sansiri, the client, would like to introduce the masterplan of high-density housings for residents who work in the centre of the city in this area, and arrange closed design competition for residential blocks. The site is located among 3 main corridors including Sukhumvit, Raminthra-Atnarong highway and On-nut road leading to business district. It is also located in one hectare radiance from On-nut station and Phrakanong station where is well-known for residential zone. To design new housing, architect also sees opportunities of the existing surrounding as a perfect neighbourhood unit. The area contains housings, and all services components like schools, malls and temple. Therefore, the housing design takes challenges introducing high density dwellings by integrating new development to existing community, and creating long-term relationship to other surroundings. The design takes Thai typical house along the canal with the backyard garden as a nostalgic inspiration for courtyard and living space characteristic.

The residentials in Thailand is generally developed under privatized developers, so concerning more to maximize net area becoming serious constraints; however, both architect and client have a vision to improve the quality of active open-spaces along ‘Phra Khanong Canal’. An ‘L-shape block’ incorporated courtyard enclosed by housing on all four sides. The carpark is included at street level underneath one building block on one side and create pedestrian realm connecting courtyard to the canal. Elevated housing units create permeable ground floor to catalyse social engagement with the potential of proximity to waterfront. Architect arrange all amenity areas including swimming pool, garden and hardscape on ground floor allowing flexibilities for social activities for dwellers and the neighbours.

The environmentally sustainable urban-related principle is to turn loss of shared open space into positive gain. The intention of the layout is creating a hierarchy of open spaces at different scale in between the buildings. The lifted buildings is shaping openspace by semi-outdoor common areas. The block integrated the new building to the existing neighbours this related space to engage social activities. The open-ground floor also creates pedestrian realm where people feel safe to walk across the block improving micro-mobility.

The façade material is inspired by Thai traditional house ‘Pha Pa kon’ in both of pattern and material in light colour renders reflecting sunlight. Double window are working as sun-shading for internal unit dwelling, and can be closed for protecting tropical rain. The unit layout provides open plan room between living and bedroom enhancing ventilation. The sliding door also work as adaptable partition to adapt the space matching family uses.