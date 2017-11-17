Yokohama Tram Port Museum / Abanba

+ 13

Architects Abanba

Location Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Toshihiro Banba

Area 282.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Taku Hata

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Design yat / Yasushi Moribe

Facility Design Setsubi keikaku

Construction Ando More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is a multipurpose hall adjacent to " Yokohama Tram Museum " which stores tram which was once running in Yokohama city.

It is a space where visitors can listen to lectures and eat lunchies.

We thought about the role of a showcase that the vibrancy of people in the hall leaked to the outside.

By setting multiple roofs in one space, we can control the light and wind by changing the level.

In addition, we can create a small corner with planar "displacement". We believe that buildings that can enjoy changes in external circumstances and changes in the inner appearance by a little volume manipulation are good.

We combine four different volumes into one space so that it will be the size that fits the scale of the residential area.

Volume that cannot stand alone support themselves, which is a feature of the appearance and interior.

The wall posts and cantilever beams of the L-shaped corner required for structure are connected by curves suitable for stress calculation to secure the opening , give the building softness.