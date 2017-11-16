World
Off Grid House in Yokohama / abanba

  • 00:00 - 16 November, 2017
Off Grid House in Yokohama / abanba
Off Grid House in Yokohama / abanba, © GEN INOUE
  • Architects

    abanba

  • Location

    Yokohama, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Toshihiro Banba

  • Area

    93.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    GEN INOUE
© GEN INOUE
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Text description provided by the architects. It is a house for four people built in Asahi Ward, Yokohama. We planned as "off-grid house" not connecting to the power grid. Designed with the idea that buildings and facilities will compensate for the place in the extension of the outdoors. Open windows, fire firewood, water water, bring lights to the necessary places. Through the intervention of such hands, it is a house that circulates energy and creates a comfortable environment.

© GEN INOUE
There was a request from the owner landscape designer to create a place where you can live while thinking about how to relate to the environment and energy. From the opinion of the owner that it would be good if it is hot if it is cold, water it and passes the wind and from the gentle surroundings such as bamboo groves and fields to the place like the extension of the outdoor, the missing part.

© GEN INOUE
We decided to proceed with the design with the idea that buildings and facilities will compensate and realize it in the form of "off grid house". By living while thinking about how to use the limited electricity stored in the battery, we will face naturally the climate and our own health condition as well. In the future, there is also a desire to open the first floor and make it a place like a camping place to open to the area, so that the front can open wide.

Sections
Sections
© GEN INOUE
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Off Grid House in Yokohama / abanba" 16 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883720/off-grid-house-in-yokohama-abanba/> ISSN 0719-8884

