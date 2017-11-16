Off Grid House in Yokohama / abanba

+ 10

Architects abanba

Location Yokohama, Japan

Lead Architects Toshihiro Banba

Area 93.6 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs GEN INOUE

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Design asd/Ryuji Tabata,Takayuki Tababa

Construction eiko More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is a house for four people built in Asahi Ward, Yokohama. We planned as "off-grid house" not connecting to the power grid. Designed with the idea that buildings and facilities will compensate for the place in the extension of the outdoors. Open windows, fire firewood, water water, bring lights to the necessary places. Through the intervention of such hands, it is a house that circulates energy and creates a comfortable environment.

There was a request from the owner landscape designer to create a place where you can live while thinking about how to relate to the environment and energy. From the opinion of the owner that it would be good if it is hot if it is cold, water it and passes the wind and from the gentle surroundings such as bamboo groves and fields to the place like the extension of the outdoor, the missing part.

We decided to proceed with the design with the idea that buildings and facilities will compensate and realize it in the form of "off grid house". By living while thinking about how to use the limited electricity stored in the battery, we will face naturally the climate and our own health condition as well. In the future, there is also a desire to open the first floor and make it a place like a camping place to open to the area, so that the front can open wide.