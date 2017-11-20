World
Can Clariana Cultural Civic Center / BCQ arquitectura

  03:00 - 20 November, 2017
Can Clariana Cultural Civic Center / BCQ arquitectura
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)

  • Structure

    BAC Engineering

  • Installations

    JG Ingenieros

  • Builder

    MCM Projectes i Serveis SA

  • Client

    Ayuntamiento de Barcelona / Barcelona d’Infraestructures Municipals BIMSA
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)

Text description provided by the architects. The new civic center, formerly known as Espai Felip II, was a medium sized old theater within the Association of neighbors of the Congrés-Indians neighborhood, which has become obsolete due to the deterioration in time.

© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
Scheme
Scheme
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)

It is an austere and rational construction, while simple in its materials.
The rehabilitation of this cultural community space represents a remarkable opportunity to act from the perspectives such as economy and energy efficiency, flexibility and durability.

© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
Section
Section
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)

These actions make sense from the moment when they are aimed at providing the theater maximum functionality and comfort.
The theater is designed as a simple unitary volume located between buildings, leaving one side overlooking the square. From the point of view of the image of the building it is conceived as a large vertical facade of two stories which orders and regularizes the irregular openings inside, while the sidelong dividing walls are understood as cover uniform elements.

© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
© Jordi Sánchez (BCQ arquitectura barcelona)
Cite: " Can Clariana Cultural Civic Center / BCQ arquitectura" 20 Nov 2017. ArchDaily.

