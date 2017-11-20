World
MASS MoCA Building 6 / Bruner/Cott & Associates

  13:00 - 20 November, 2017
MASS MoCA Building 6 / Bruner/Cott & Associates
© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

© Michael Moran

  • Architects

    Bruner/Cott & Associates

  • Location

    North Adams, MA 01247, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Simeon Bruner, RA; Henry Moss, AIA, LEED AP; Jason Forney, AIA, LEED AP; Aoife Morris, AIA, LEED AP; George Gard, AIA; Stephanie Power, AIA; Lena Kozloski, AIA, LEED AP; Nat Crosby

  • Area

    130000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Michael Moran

  • Construction Manager

    Gilbane Building Co.

  • MEP/FP Engineers

    Petersen Engineering

  • Electrical, FA Engineers

    R.W. Sullivan

  • Structural Engineering

    ARUP

  • Acoustics

    Acentech

  • Specifications

    Kalin Associates

  • Environmental Consultant

    GZA

  • Lighting Consultant

    Lumen Studio

  • Code and Fire Protection

    Cosentini Associates

  • Civil Engineering

    Hill Engineering

  • Cost Estimating

    Daedalus

  • Food Service

    Colburn Guyette

  • Hardware

    ASSA ABLOY

  • Structural Wood Testing

    Wood Advisory Services, Inc.

  • Existing Conditions Building Scan

    Existing Conditions Survey, Inc.

  • Environmental Graphics

    Over,Unver

  • Owner

    Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA)
    More Specs Less Specs
© Michael Moran
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
© Michael Moran

Text description provided by the architects. A pioneering adaptive reuse project, Mass MoCA breathes new life into a 17-acre industrial complex built in the late 1800s. The museum was completed in three phases, initially opening to international acclaim in 1999. The third and final phase, Building 6, is the realization of the architect’s 25-year master plan, which continues Mass MoCA’s “museums within the museum” concept. Two buildings with a combined 130,000sf of undeveloped space create areas for video, film, and multi-media exhibits, as well as events, workshops, and storage.  

© Michael Moran
© Michael Moran

The massiveness of both the buildings and the complex, with interlocking courtyards, bridges, and walkways, offered the opportunity to experiment with open spaces, structural elements, and connections. Design interventions weave in and out of over one thousand columns, hundreds of windows, and acres of maple factory floor. Existing spaces are edited, sculpting a two-story glass-roofed central core, a lounge at the museum’s “prow,” and two-story openings for art and visual connections. The original building remains legible—giving scale, context, and history—but has been thoroughly transformed for its new life as a museum.

© Michael Moran

The building’s most important orienting, ceremonial, and transitional spaces are created through the act of sculptural salvage, rather than the addition of new materials. All bricks, structural wood, and finished wood used on the project are salvaged from the building itself—greatly reducing transportation, extraction, and industrial energy. The result is a transparency that encourages experimentation and collaboration within the framework of a place known for centuries as a center for innovation.

Materials - Editing
Materials - Editing
"MASS MoCA Building 6 / Bruner/Cott & Associates" 20 Nov 2017. ArchDaily.

