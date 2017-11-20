MASS MoCA Building 6 / Bruner/Cott & Associates

+ 17

Architects Bruner/Cott & Associates

Location North Adams, MA 01247, United States

Lead Architects Simeon Bruner, RA; Henry Moss, AIA, LEED AP; Jason Forney, AIA, LEED AP; Aoife Morris, AIA, LEED AP; George Gard, AIA; Stephanie Power, AIA; Lena Kozloski, AIA, LEED AP; Nat Crosby

Area 130000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Michael Moran

Construction Manager Gilbane Building Co.

MEP/FP Engineers Petersen Engineering

Electrical, FA Engineers R.W. Sullivan

Structural Engineering ARUP

Acoustics Acentech

Specifications Kalin Associates

Environmental Consultant GZA

Lighting Consultant Lumen Studio

Code and Fire Protection Cosentini Associates

Civil Engineering Hill Engineering

Cost Estimating Daedalus

Food Service Colburn Guyette

Hardware ASSA ABLOY

Structural Wood Testing Wood Advisory Services, Inc.

Existing Conditions Building Scan Existing Conditions Survey, Inc.

Environmental Graphics Over,Unver

Owner Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A pioneering adaptive reuse project, Mass MoCA breathes new life into a 17-acre industrial complex built in the late 1800s. The museum was completed in three phases, initially opening to international acclaim in 1999. The third and final phase, Building 6, is the realization of the architect’s 25-year master plan, which continues Mass MoCA’s “museums within the museum” concept. Two buildings with a combined 130,000sf of undeveloped space create areas for video, film, and multi-media exhibits, as well as events, workshops, and storage.

The massiveness of both the buildings and the complex, with interlocking courtyards, bridges, and walkways, offered the opportunity to experiment with open spaces, structural elements, and connections. Design interventions weave in and out of over one thousand columns, hundreds of windows, and acres of maple factory floor. Existing spaces are edited, sculpting a two-story glass-roofed central core, a lounge at the museum’s “prow,” and two-story openings for art and visual connections. The original building remains legible—giving scale, context, and history—but has been thoroughly transformed for its new life as a museum.

The building’s most important orienting, ceremonial, and transitional spaces are created through the act of sculptural salvage, rather than the addition of new materials. All bricks, structural wood, and finished wood used on the project are salvaged from the building itself—greatly reducing transportation, extraction, and industrial energy. The result is a transparency that encourages experimentation and collaboration within the framework of a place known for centuries as a center for innovation.