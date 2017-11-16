World
© Måns Berg
Rosteriet / Kod Arkitekter, © Måns Berg
© Måns Berg

© Måns Berg

  • Architects

    Kod Arkitekter

  • Location

    Liljeholmsvägen 34, 117 61 Stockholm, Sweden

  • Architects in charge

    Åsa Kallstenius, Karin Arnberg, Lina Lindqvist

  • Project Team

    Loise Tengsved, Marcus Heverius, Erik Pettersson, Magnus Schön, John Billberg, Maja Westman, Britta Ader, Anja Franzén, Helena Wessberg, Petter Jacobson, Sanna Hederus

  • Area

    29750.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg

Text description provided by the architects. Rosteriet is large apartment building with a variety of housing sizes, apartment types and business premises, located in Liljeholmen, Stockholm, Sweden. A central idea behind the design was to make sure that the building corresponds with the site and optimizes its qualities in the best way possible. To achieve this, the building is divided into three intertwined volumes, and its different functions have been strategically placed based on where they are needed the most: shops add activity to the city street, a café in the corner of the building creates a spot for social interactions and meetings. The large preschool on the ground floor faces the adjacent park, adding life and movement to the area and providing great opportunities for families with children in the neighborhood.

© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg

Another ambition was to create as good views as possible – for as many of the residents as possible. And in the same spirit: every single one of the 225 apartments have a balcony or a terrace. Towards the park, the volume is lower which allows for sunlight to reach the courtyard. The highest point of Rosteriet is in the sharp angle in the north corner.

© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
Section
Section
Section

Rosteriet is a building that really highlights its material, in this case: concrete. The architecture allows the material to speak for itself, with details such as reliefs and molded patterns. All in all, Rosteriet reveals the concretes ability to create a varied, vibrant expression and a strong architectural identity.

© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg

SUMMARY POINTS

DIVIDED VOLUME
The building is divided into three intertwined volumes, in which form and content have been designed in order to optimize the surrounding spaces and functions. 

© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg

DIVERSITY AND VARIATION
A range of apartment types allows for people with different life situations to live in the same house.

© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg

AN EXPLORATION OF CONCRETE
Instead of painting the prefabricated concrete elements, a semitransparent glaze was used to illuminate the depth and materiality of the concrete surface.

© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
© Måns Berg
