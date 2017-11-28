Barrank Building / anonimous

+ 24

Architects anonimous

Location Juan Tinoco 135, Merced Gómez, 01600 Ciudad de Mexico, CDMX, Mexico

Architects in charge Alfonso Jiménez, Barbara Trujillo, Mónica Ochoa, Pablo Eguiarte, Daniel Cerón

Construction anonimous

Area 2137.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photography Yoshihiro Koitani, Marcos Betanzos

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure AG2M

Facade Inmobiliaria Fabredi

Carpentry Inmobiliaria Fabredi

Media & Marketing María Luisa Guzmán

Text description provided by the architects. The void of the patio organizes two volumes of five levels with 10 apartments measuring 138 m2 each, in the south of Mexico City.

The lattices and spatial organization of the adjoining constructions help to inspire a project that looks inwards.

With an area of 20 x 25 m, the apartments take advantage of the whole frontage to ensure that rooms are filled with light and air. A corridor links the volumes on the south and north sides, and the courtyard between them.

The yellow color of the adjoining wall, a feature present in many neighboring buildings in the El Pedregal district, receives light from the east during the journey from the entrance to the north tower.

The concrete tile floor with patterns in tones of gray recalls the entrances of the traditional “vecindad” style of housing.

The south façade, which looks towards the city, is enclosed by a pleated metal skin inspired by sculptures by Matías Goeritz.

This ventilated façade dampens the heat and can be opened to receive the air, achieving cross ventilation and at the same time receiving direct light throughout the day. Three “yellow” openings break the rhythm to mark the pedestrian access, vehicular access, and a window of the penthouse that provides views over the treetops of the nearby park.

The base of the building opens with a lattice that allows light into the semi-basement of the parking lot, while up above, the roof garden displays a purple bougainvillea that contrasts with the metallic tone of the façade.

The patio, the protagonist of the project, is the space that brings together the lives of the users. On the ground floor, a square filled with bamboo and ferns invites shared occupation. On the upper floors, the façades of black ceramic brick are interrupted by balconies that resemble diving boards.

The wood of the balustrades creates balance and warmth, combined with the brick and the green of the planters.

The most distinctive feature of the project is the ceramic mat of the prefabricated façade of the bridges that link the two volumes.

Perforated circular, square and triangular lattices create a collage that filters the light into the interior, projecting the patterns onto the floor, while on the outside it presents a contemporary mural that relates to the roof detailing of the adjacent constructions.