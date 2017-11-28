World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Mexico
  5. anonimous
  6. 2016
  7. Barrank Building / anonimous

Barrank Building / anonimous

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Barrank Building / anonimous
Save this picture!
Barrank Building / anonimous, © Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

© Marcos Betanzos © Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani + 24

  • Architects

    anonimous

  • Location

    Juan Tinoco 135, Merced Gómez, 01600 Ciudad de Mexico, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architects in charge

    Alfonso Jiménez, Barbara Trujillo, Mónica Ochoa, Pablo Eguiarte, Daniel Cerón

  • Construction

    anonimous

  • Area

    2137.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photography

    Yoshihiro Koitani, Marcos Betanzos

  • Structure

    AG2M

  • Facade

    Inmobiliaria Fabredi

  • Carpentry

    Inmobiliaria Fabredi

  • Media & Marketing

    María Luisa Guzmán
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Text description provided by the architects. The void of the patio organizes two volumes of five levels with 10 apartments measuring 138 m2 each, in the south of Mexico City.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Save this picture!
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram
Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The lattices and spatial organization of the adjoining constructions help to inspire a project that looks inwards.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

With an area of 20 x 25 m, the apartments take advantage of the whole frontage to ensure that rooms are filled with light and air. A corridor links the volumes on the south and north sides, and the courtyard between them.

Save this picture!
Section AA'
Section AA'

The yellow color of the adjoining wall, a feature present in many neighboring buildings in the El Pedregal district, receives light from the east during the journey from the entrance to the north tower.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The concrete tile floor with patterns in tones of gray recalls the entrances of the traditional “vecindad” style of housing. 

The south façade, which looks towards the city, is enclosed by a pleated metal skin inspired by sculptures by Matías Goeritz.

Save this picture!
South Facade
South Facade

This ventilated façade dampens the heat and can be opened to receive the air, achieving cross ventilation and at the same time receiving direct light throughout the day. Three “yellow” openings break the rhythm to mark the pedestrian access, vehicular access, and a window of the penthouse that provides views over the treetops of the nearby park.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The base of the building opens with a lattice that allows light into the semi-basement of the parking lot, while up above, the roof garden displays a purple bougainvillea that contrasts with the metallic tone of the façade.

Save this picture!
Secction BB'
Secction BB'

The patio, the protagonist of the project, is the space that brings together the lives of the users. On the ground floor, a square filled with bamboo and ferns invites shared occupation. On the upper floors, the façades of black ceramic brick are interrupted by balconies that resemble diving boards.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

The wood of the balustrades creates balance and warmth, combined with the brick and the green of the planters.

Save this picture!
Lower Plan
Lower Plan

The most distinctive feature of the project is the ceramic mat of the prefabricated façade of the bridges that link the two volumes.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Perforated circular, square and triangular lattices create a collage that filters the light into the interior, projecting the patterns onto the floor, while on the outside it presents a contemporary mural that relates to the roof detailing of the adjacent constructions. 

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
Cite: "Barrank Building / anonimous" [Paraje Barrank / anonimous] 28 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883692/barrank-building-anonimous/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »