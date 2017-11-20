The sketchbook: it is probably the first thing you buy in architecture school, and, the thing you hold on to most dearly. It is one of the most important tools to help document, problem-solve, and archive your journey as an architect. The sketchbook is the physical extension of one’s architectural mind, and the way one organizes it says a lot about the holder. What does your sketchbook say about you? Read on to find out:

The Formalist

The formalist always has their sketchbooks neatly organized, complete with a clear hierarchy, the perfect ratio of drawings to notes, and of course, a specific corresponding set of pens to write with. If this sounds like you, you probably have little-to-no clutter on your desk, and always come to the office poised and put-together. Colleagues continually ooh-and-aah at the pure beauty and neatness of your sketchbook—good work!

The Michelangelo

Who needs words? You speak a universal language and fill every inch of your sketchbook with immaculate drawings and doodles worthy of the Sistine Chapel. People constantly stare at your sketchbook in amazement and wonder why you did not go to art school.

The Self-Actualizer

People aren’t quite sure if your sketchbook is actually a sketchbook or a bullet journal. Your sketchbook is filled with schedules and lists to get things done, and it serves as a form of visual motivation. If this is you, you probably get pretty exciting during team building activities and are the office motivator—go team!

The Collager

The collager’s sketchbook isn’t really a sketchbook. Your sketchbook is bursting at the seams with clippings from magazines, travel mementos, and whatever other inspiration you can stuff between the pages. Collagers are typically caught scrolling Pinterest at work and caption their Instagrams with inspirational quotes.

The Over-Prepared One

You found the perfect sketchbook, and have 12 back-ups lined up on your back wall waiting to be filled, just in case you unexpectedly finish your current sketchbook, or, even worse, the manufacturer stops making them altogether. You also have a complete set of pens and markers, several boxes of paper clips and rolls of trace-paper at your desk, ready to go!

The Scribe

When looking at a scribe’s sketchbook, the first thought that comes to people’s minds are, “where are the sketches?” The scribes are the polar opposite of the Michelangelos—the pages of your sketchbook are lined top to bottom with notes illustrating your thoughts not through sketches, but words. You have impeccable penmanship and always have something profound to say during meetings.

The Everything-but-the-Kitchen-Sink

Your sketchbook holds your entire life: thoughts, calendars, passwords, basically everything but the kitchen sink. It is one of your closest pals—it accompanies you wherever you go, and you would be lost without it. If this is the case, you may have a borderline-unhealthy relationship and should maybe consider taking a step back.

The "Resourceful" One

“Who really needs a sketchbook when you've got all of this spare paper lying around?!” You like to write and draw on whatever is next to you, and your sketches are scattered throughout thousands of different sheets of paper. You tell people you are being "resourceful," but your desk is always something of a mess. The resourceful ones additionally have a chill attitude about life and enjoy driving with the windows down.

The Da Vinci

The Da Vinci’s notebook is filled with secrets and ideas of master ingenuity. The only person fully able to comprehend any of it is the owner themself; everyone yearns to know what is inside, but is afraid to open it and even when people catch a glimpse, they’re left even more confused than they were to begin with.

Images for this article were kindly provided by Andrea Vasquez.