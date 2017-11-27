World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. DL Atelier
  6. 2017
  7. Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier

Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier

  • 20:00 - 27 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier
Save this picture!
Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier, © Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

© Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun + 26

  • Architects

    DL Atelier

  • Location

    Duijiuyucun, Changping, Beijing, China

  • Design Team

    Yang Liu, Xinye Sun, Xuwen Lu, Limei Zheng, Kun Wang

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Haiting Sun

  • Structure

    Chunlei Wang

  • Interior

    DL Atelier, Warming House

  • Landscape

    DL Atelier

  • Heating and Ventilation

    Limei Zheng

  • Electric Installations

    Yanming Hou
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Text description provided by the architects. Over these years, I always go camping with family or friends to deep mountains and forests, to desert or snow land. Those were where we enjoy the broad starlit sky together and keep far away from crowded city life. In the city, people race against precious time, yet time flies so slowly by spending in vain here. We were not swayed by considerations of gain and loss, which help us learn more in the process of wasting time.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Our Inn lies beside Ming Dynasty Tombs on one hour’s drive from Beijing, which is convenient for guests to switch from the bustling city life to quiet seclusion time. Even in the days of haze, you can still see the blue sky here.

Save this picture!
Site
Site

This is not a farmhouse offered to taste country life, or a vacation hotel with countless entertainment activities. This is only a simple place to relax and let hair down.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

Fresh food and beverage are offered here. We encourage people to cook, to talk, to interact rather than eat from the menu. The environment was designed to inspire humility, tolerance, enthusiasm and other beautiful emotions.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

On sunny days, this shared kitchen will be activated by sunshine, like an open stage facing the courtyard, the operation table was purposely designed as an island like a hearth, where people can cook together, the chef will be the leading performer facing the audience, who enjoys the cooking itself as well as the praise from viewers.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

The east part are the guest rooms with different themes and design languages, 5 rooms are sprinkled on an enclosed layout, guests will be facing mountains or lakes from different angles, and therefore feel some sense of relaxation and freedom.Families are most welcome, parents could read in the room and at the same time watch over their kids playing around in the courtyard, each family member will feel the connections in this atmosphere. Meanwhile, the spacial void and valid are interwoven together not only to blur the boundaries of segregation, but also to blur the distance between people.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

There is not grand narrative of architecture or complicated construction method. Only local material as brick and wood are used here, with appropriate adjustment on scale and form. In springs, the brick wall will be covered by climbing plants and wild flowers, the whole courtyard will help people feel the sunlight and the wind. Our Inn, together with the background of mountain and river, offers a gentle atmosphere for guests’ aimless leisure life.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

We hope it is a place to feel the passing time and enjoy the comfort of being close to family and friends.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment China
Cite: "Yi She Mountain Inn / DL Atelier" 27 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883673/yi-she-mountain-inn-dl-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Haiting Sun

一舍山居 / 大料建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »