Izmir Chamber Of Geological Engineers / M artı D Mimarlık

Statical Project Cemal Coşak, Mustafa Şahin

Mechanical Project Ekrem Evren

Electrical Project Namık Onmuş

Owner Jeoloji Mühendisleri Odası İzmir Şubesi

Text description provided by the architects. Izmir Chamber of Geological Engineers has been designed on an attached parcel with 6.65 – meter facede, which is located on a slightly narrow street.

5-story building had been designed to have united composition, containing a library, cafeteria, meeting room and workspaces, at first drafts due to adminstration's demands. However , admistration had changed their opinion because of managing concerns. A buidling with cafeteria at ground floor, 4 independent office floor connected by a circulation core was planned for final design.

Floor area is 75sqm, in order to maximize limited office area, circulation core is located at the back edge of the parcel. North facade is the only facade enables users to interact with the street and also it is the only one where natural light can be taken. For this reason it is designed as a relief that reflects relation between occupation of users and topography. Geometrical characteristic of relief facade provides dynamic effects to interiors due to different light refracitons.