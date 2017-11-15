World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Turkey
  5. M artı D Mimarlık
  6. 2017
  Izmir Chamber Of Geological Engineers / M artı D Mimarlık

Izmir Chamber Of Geological Engineers / M artı D Mimarlık

  05:00 - 15 November, 2017
Izmir Chamber Of Geological Engineers / M artı D Mimarlık
© ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography

  • Architects

    M artı D Mimarlık

  • Location

    Izmir, İzmir, Turkey

  • Architect in Charge

    M artı D Mimarlık

  • Design Team

    Metin Kılıç, Dürrin Süer

  • Area

    428.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    ZM Yasa Photography

  • Statical Project

    Cemal Coşak, Mustafa Şahin

  • Mechanical Project

    Ekrem Evren

  • Electrical Project

    Namık Onmuş

  • Owner

    Jeoloji Mühendisleri Odası İzmir Şubesi
© ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Izmir Chamber of Geological Engineers has been designed on an attached parcel with 6.65 – meter facede, which is located on a slightly narrow street.

Izmir Chamber Of Geological Engineers / M artı D Mimarlık, © ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography
Section
Section

5-story building had been designed to have united composition, containing a library, cafeteria, meeting room and workspaces, at first drafts due to  adminstration's  demands. However , admistration had changed their opinion because of managing concerns. A buidling with cafeteria at ground floor, 4 independent office floor connected by a circulation core was planned for final design.

© ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography

Floor area is 75sqm, in order to maximize limited office area, circulation core is located at the back edge of the parcel. North facade is the only facade enables users to interact with the street and also it is the only one where natural light can be taken. For this reason it is designed as a relief that reflects relation between occupation of users and topography. Geometrical characteristic of relief facade provides dynamic effects to interiors due to different light refracitons.

© ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography
