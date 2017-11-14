These Drawings Use Just 5 Lines to Create Beautiful Compositions

DailyDose—one of ArchDaily's five favorite daily newsletters of 2017—have published a collection of drawings submitted as part of an open competition to sketch a composition of just five lines. To celebrate the milestone of their 1000th newsletter which has, over the course of the last five years, delivered 34,297 collected images to inboxes around the globe, one work (by Roberto de Oliveira Castro) will be made available as a limited edition framed artwork by Desplans.

Selected Winner: Roberto de Oliveira Castro.

The drawings are presented by composition rather than ranking.

Jonathan Vërnes.

Louise Vester.

Reihaneh Noori.

Aleksandra Budaeva.

Balthazar Donzelot.

Antoine Lachaux.

Simon Gysel.

Benoit Perrier.

Lucie Beauvert.

Roberto de Oliveira Castro.

Maxime Gehin.

Anna Grundmann.

Razvan Pop.

Vincent Macquart.

Jan Baes.

Micha Ringger.

Sunain Dalwani.

Matthias Wyler.

Loay Mansy.

Yoann Hector.

Aleksandra Budaeva.