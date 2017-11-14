World
  These Drawings Use Just 5 Lines to Create Beautiful Compositions

These Drawings Use Just 5 Lines to Create Beautiful Compositions

These Drawings Use Just 5 Lines to Create Beautiful Compositions

DailyDose—one of ArchDaily's five favorite daily newsletters of 2017—have published a collection of drawings submitted as part of an open competition to sketch a composition of just five lines. To celebrate the milestone of their 1000th newsletter which has, over the course of the last five years, delivered 34,297 collected images to inboxes around the globe, one work (by Roberto de Oliveira Castro) will be made available as a limited edition framed artwork by Desplans.

Micha Ringger. Image Courtesy of DailyDose Maude Gyger. Image Courtesy of DailyDose Balthazar Donzelot. Image Courtesy of DailyDose Razvan Pop. Image Courtesy of DailyDose

Selected Winner: Roberto de Oliveira Castro. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
The drawings are presented by composition rather than ranking.

Jonathan Vërnes. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Louise Vester. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Reihaneh Noori. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Aleksandra Budaeva. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Balthazar Donzelot. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Antoine Lachaux. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Simon Gysel. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Benoit Perrier. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Lucie Beauvert. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Roberto de Oliveira Castro. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Maxime Gehin. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Anna Grundmann. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Razvan Pop. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Vincent Macquart. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Jan Baes. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Micha Ringger. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Sunain Dalwani. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Matthias Wyler. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Loay Mansy. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Yoann Hector. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Aleksandra Budaeva. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
Maude Gyger. Image Courtesy of DailyDose
