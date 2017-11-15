World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Matteo Foresti
  6. 2017
  7. Villa Renovation CC / Matteo Foresti

Villa Renovation CC / Matteo Foresti

  • 09:00 - 15 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Renovation CC / Matteo Foresti
Save this picture!
Villa Renovation CC / Matteo Foresti, © Atelier XYZ
© Atelier XYZ

© Atelier XYZ © Atelier XYZ © Atelier XYZ © Atelier XYZ + 22

Save this picture!
© Atelier XYZ
© Atelier XYZ
Save this picture!
Situation Plan
Situation Plan

Text description provided by the architects. Secretly hidden behind its walls, the house remained quiet. Throughout a century, from a small house, the construction has grown: two shops, a bathroom, and a few other rooms have invaded, little by little the patio.

Save this picture!
© Atelier XYZ
© Atelier XYZ
Save this picture!
© Atelier XYZ
© Atelier XYZ

The first step of the project was the main one: remove all unnecessary constructions. To get closer to the origins. Suddenly, the volumes got clearer.

Save this picture!
© Atelier XYZ
© Atelier XYZ

The thick stone walls were revealed. New openings generated a new circulation between the public rooms (livingroom, kitchen, dining room) and the patio.

Save this picture!
© Atelier XYZ
© Atelier XYZ
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The first floor, where the common livingroom dominates the patio, offers privacy and silence to the rooms. Between the inside and the outside, the white walls have became the silent background for the intense sunlight of San Vito.

Save this picture!
© Atelier XYZ
© Atelier XYZ
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Italy
Cite: "Villa Renovation CC / Matteo Foresti" 15 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883641/villa-renovation-cc-matteo-foresti/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »