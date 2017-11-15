Villa Renovation CC / Matteo Foresti

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. Secretly hidden behind its walls, the house remained quiet. Throughout a century, from a small house, the construction has grown: two shops, a bathroom, and a few other rooms have invaded, little by little the patio.

The first step of the project was the main one: remove all unnecessary constructions. To get closer to the origins. Suddenly, the volumes got clearer.

The thick stone walls were revealed. New openings generated a new circulation between the public rooms (livingroom, kitchen, dining room) and the patio.

The first floor, where the common livingroom dominates the patio, offers privacy and silence to the rooms. Between the inside and the outside, the white walls have became the silent background for the intense sunlight of San Vito.