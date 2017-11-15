World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Franz&Sue
  6. 2016
  7. The Enchanted Shed & Leopold House / Franz&Sue

The Enchanted Shed & Leopold House / Franz&Sue

  • 02:00 - 15 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Enchanted Shed & Leopold House / Franz&Sue
Save this picture!
The Enchanted Shed & Leopold House / Franz&Sue, © Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger

© Andreas Buchberger © Andreas Buchberger © Andreas Buchberger © Andreas Buchberger + 11

  • Architects

    Franz&Sue

  • Location

    , Austria

  • Lead Architects

    Christian Ambos, Michael Anhammer, Harald Höller

  • Area

    215.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Andreas Buchberger

  • Structural Engineer

    DI Margarete Salzer

  • Building Physics

    DI Andreas Perissutti

  • Architectural Team

    Anna Ladurner, Michael Eder, Ulrike Straube
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger

Text description provided by the architects. The special appeal of this project lies in the appreciation shown for this old outbuilding in the shadows of the Vienna Woods villas. Back in the 1930s, few people could afford a basement, let alone a garage. So they built their own sheds to store wood, raise rabbits or boil laundry.Over the past few decades, these structures have lost their original purpose, and many are falling apart. Converted into small, cozy ‘hideaways’, they become affordable, magical retreats for families and their guests. We inserted a large pane of glass into the front wall of the attic floor and carefully insulated the trusses. The walls were paneled with varnished grey fir, and an elevated section at the rear was upholstered so that the attic can also be used as a guest room. An elegant brass trapdoor closes off this enchanted place, from where you can watch the squirrels play in the treetops. The ground floor is still used for storing garden tools, the lawn mower, and fruit crates, while upstairs it is snug and comfortable.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger

Spotlights illuminate the brass in the evening, creating a warm light – even in freezing winter. The attic is ventilated via an already existing window and small air vents installed along the sides. After the war, this villa was the typical weekend house of a middle-class family in post-war Austria. We explained that the parlor and tiled stove were just ballast from the past and gently suggested that the house was somewhat overloaded with rustic kitsch. But where should one start with the ceiling construction? Where should the building show respect for the old, where must the new be radically introduced? Together with the clients, we felt that, from now on, other elements should shape the character of the building. For instance, the gnarled apple trees that blossom behind the house, the old terrazzo floors the color of black pudding, the slippery wooden floors and old double windows.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger

The first sketches showed new routes and visual axes through the orchard and idyllic places that no one had yet discovered. We gave the house a new open structure, a new spatial concept. We took only two radical steps: we had an external wall removed and replaced it with a generously sized but economical pane of glass. Out of three dark little rooms, we made a big, bright, loft-like space that now revealed a view of fruit trees and a magnolia, the pool from the 1950s, and the wooden shed treated with carbolineum. Now children play in small side rooms, the family lounges on an upholstered platform, the kitchen is both open and yet separate. The shed and the house are now connected by an apparently hovering larch deck that is like a kind of open living room from where you can look across the garden. Around the old apple trees, circles were cut out of the deck. When the children look out the spectacular window they see the tops of the fruit trees, illuminated from below at night.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Buchberger
© Andreas Buchberger
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Austria
Cite: "The Enchanted Shed & Leopold House / Franz&Sue" 15 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883640/the-enchanted-shed-and-leopold-house-franz-and-sue/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »