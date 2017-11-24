World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. T3arc
  6. 2017
  7. HUAYACÁN Hotel / T3arc

HUAYACÁN Hotel / T3arc

  • 13:00 - 24 November, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
HUAYACÁN Hotel / T3arc
Save this picture!
HUAYACÁN Hotel / T3arc, © Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

© Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa + 22

  • Architects

    T3arc

  • Location

    Tezontepec 200, Lomas de Jiutepec, 62560 Jiutepec, Mor., Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Alfredo Raymundo Cano

  • Supervision

    Melania Román

  • T3arc Colaborators

    Pedro Güereca, Alba Guerrera, Alberto de Lorenzo, Rupa Rodríguez, Nayeli Rosales, Yesenia Castruita, Nadia Zamir.

  • Area

    2600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photograph

    Luis Gordoa

  • Building Colaborators

    Guillermo León, Paisaje; Melania Román, Alberto Campos, Santiago Cuasinque, Moisés Cuasinque, Guadalupe Albino, Raúl García, Abraham Mercado, Jacinto López, Roberto Best, Israel Peña, Christian Huerta, Mario Chávez.

  • Lighting

    RML

  • Structural Calculation

    Luis Carlos Paganoni Muzquiz, Maximiliano Talonia.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Text description provided by the architects. It is a 40-bedroom hotel in Jiutepec Morelos Mexico, located on old platforms of poultry farms. The property is a landscape that mainly works as a space for weddings (Jardim Huayacan).

Save this picture!
Range Floor Plans
Range Floor Plans

We construct five volumes of stone separated by courtyards that allow us to enjoy the open space. We locate the buildings in a quadrangular form involving the pool area. At its end, the hall allows vertical and perimeter circulation through both sides of it.   

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

It is accessed through a narrow corridor under a concrete marquee framed by three trees that already belonged to the place.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

We use stone from the region on all exterior walls to make our building sit silently on the ground. The patios are all livable and the tables scattered between them make up the restaurant. Taking advantage of the weather, we left all the corridors open and in contact with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

The construction system is mixed, mainly load-bearing walls and a coverage of beams and arc-shaped concrete; a solid architecture with light and neutral appearance. The feeling under the walls is pre-Hispanic; the volumes are lighted as windows to the landscape. The interior is very simple, predominates white color, towed arches and white polished concrete floors with regional tile details. 

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

We build this building thanks to the effort of a family that works together and without rest. The first 32 dormitories are already open to the public.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Mexico
Cite: "HUAYACÁN Hotel / T3arc" [Hotel HUAYACÁN / T3arc] 24 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883611/huayacan-hotel-t3arc/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »