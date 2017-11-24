World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. Biocons Arquitectos
  6. MS Residence Reform / Biocons Arquitectos

MS Residence Reform / Biocons Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 24 November, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MS Residence Reform / Biocons Arquitectos
Save this picture!
MS Residence Reform / Biocons Arquitectos, © Nicolás Morales
© Nicolás Morales

© Nicolás Morales © Nicolás Morales © Nicolás Morales © Nicolás Morales + 17

  • Architects

    Biocons Arquitectos

  • Location

    Asuncion, Paraguay

  • Architect in Charge

    Biocons Arquitectos

  • Area

    190.0 m2

  • Photograph

    Nicolás Morales
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Morales
© Nicolás Morales

Text description provided by the architects. STAGE 01

The family required a place to be able to live while the work was performed, in the first stage is built the mango tree block that contains the service area with a suite, plus a barbecue area and place for kitchen that was temporarily closed, and would serve the living / dining room while it would be the second stage in which two bedrooms were designed for the children and a shared bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Morales
© Nicolás Morales

STAGE 02

The second stage reused the structure of the old dwelling with its walls of 30cm, leaving only the part of the bathroom, which articulates the kitchen / pantry room with the living room, practically everything integrated. It uses a mixed structure of pillars and beams, and a slab with alveolar to accelerate the execution of the work. At the upper level, the painted brick in sight was left to protect against the subtropical climate humidity which, in turn, differs from the existing plastered walls of the ground floor.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

At the end, a bridge joining the two blocks is built, the subsequent block with the new front, which has its privacy protected by the mango tree, through two inverted beams.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Morales
© Nicolás Morales

Resulting from these 2 blocks, an intermediate paving yard is created with pieces of demolition bricks since the large mango tree creates an impenetrable shadow not allowing grass or other species to grow. This patio also receives a small pool of 2x3m, substantial for those hot days in the country.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The facade was designed by reusing the spans of the original dwelling on the ground floor, completing with a brick filter that, besides shading and giving privacy, serves as support for the climbing plants of the garden terrace.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Morales
© Nicolás Morales
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Paraguay
Cite: "MS Residence Reform / Biocons Arquitectos" [Reforma de Casa MS / Biocons Arquitectos] 24 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883599/ms-residence-reform-biocons-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »