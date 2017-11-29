World
  The Fleming Hotel / A Work of Substance

The Fleming Hotel / A Work of Substance

  19:00 - 29 November, 2017
The Fleming Hotel / A Work of Substance
© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo

  • Architects

    A Work of Substance

  • Location

    41 Fleming Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

  • Architect in Charge

    Maxime Dautresme

  • Client

    John Hui

  • Contractor

    IBI Ltd

  • Area

    3382.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dennis Lo
The Fleming Hotel / A Work of Substance, © Dennis Lo
Text description provided by the architects. A Work of Substance was tasked to redesign and rebrand The Fleming Hotel, originally opened in 2006. A new take on the architecture, interior, products, and identity transformed The Fleming into a 66-room boutique hotel that is a true reflection of Hong Kong.

© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo
Hotel Main Entrance
Hotel Main Entrance
© Dennis Lo
Occupying a building from the 70s’, the hotel stands in Wan Chai close to Victoria Harbour front. The multilayered design concept draws inspiration from the location and history, leveraging Hong Kong’s maritime heritage and 70s’ industrial era to create a cultural, social and efficient character.

© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo

One landmark that embodies these three elements is the Star Ferry — having connected people across the harbour for over a century, it is a piece of Hong Kong’s collective memory and identity. The Star Ferry, a unique and elegant icon of Hong Kong’s past and present, became the foundation for every design detail, including the custom designed furniture and lighting.

© Dennis Lo
Nostalgia is further evoked by colours and scents: Carmine reds and bottle greens — hues seen on the hull of Hong Kong’s ferries, fishing boats, delivery trucks, and temples —and apothecary-inspired toiletries and custom aroma of sandalwood and amber notes, to deliver an authentic sense of place.  

© Dennis Lo
We are most proud of meeting the needs of our target audience, and creating a memorable aesthetic impression that captures what Hong Kong feels like. The Fleming now drives foot traffic to the industrial Wan Chai, uplifting aesthetics and rejuvenating culture in the neighbourhood.

© Dennis Lo
Our creative strategy was informed by an in-depth research process on international and local hospitality landscape and The Fleming’s clientele — businesstravellers. We found that in particular future business travellers expect increasing emotional experience with art and culture, as opposed to traditionally commercial trade-focused.

© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo
11-12F
11-12F
© Dennis Lo
Responding to this demand, efficiency, sociability, and culture became the backbone of The Fleming’s new experience. Practical systems of storage, conveniently placed light switches and power points, thoughtfully zoned rooms that satisfy different usage, ledges and tracks along the walls that allow for unlimited configuration of the local artwork all support a smooth operation.

© Dennis Lo
© Dennis Lo

Sociability is the essence of the layout design and custom made furniture, creating interfaces among guests as well as one to interact with the staff. The reception, for instance, has lounge chairs with movable backrests, creating a flexible and social space.

© Dennis Lo
Going beyond meeting the needs of the business travellers, we’ve curated a multi-sensory cultural experience, hoping each guest leaves Hong Kong feeling nostalgic.  

香港芬明酒店 / A Work of Substance

