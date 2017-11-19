World
  Draw Inspiration From These 21st Century Bathroom Designs

Draw Inspiration From These 21st Century Bathroom Designs

  • 08:00 - 19 November, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Draw Inspiration From These 21st Century Bathroom Designs

The bathroom is one of the most static and traditional spaces in any residence. However, in recent times, this space has gained an identity that relates directly to the interior and exterior design of the house. As architects, we strive to create a warm, dynamic and attractive space for users.

Today, bathrooms that include new technologies, clean projects, integrating new materials with an emphatic use of color are highlighted. Next, we compiled a selection of 34 toilets that reflect this trend. 

S. Félix Department / AF Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Zinc House / Studio B

© Derek Skalko
© Derek Skalko

Bougainvillea Row House / Luigi Rosselli

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Cut Out, House H / bergmeisterwolf architekten

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

House Reconstruction for a Young Family / TSEH Architectural Group

© Sergey Polyushko
© Sergey Polyushko

Mosman House / Rolf Ockert Design

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

Tamarama House / Porebski Architects

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

House in Dobra / Anna Thurow

© Bartłomiej Bieliński
© Bartłomiej Bieliński

Party Apartment / Nghiêm Phong + Đào Thành

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

SODA Apartments / Gresley Abas Architects

© Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson

The Mod Apartment in Kyiv / Sergey Makhno Architects

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

North Bondi II Residence / Tobias Partners

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

K.Por House / Sute Architect

© Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa

Two Holiday Houses in Firostefani / Kapsimalis Architects

© Yiorgos Kordakis
© Yiorgos Kordakis

Laurelhurst MidCentury / mw|works architecture + design

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

The Portal House / Reasoning Instincts Architecture Studio

© Krunal Mistry
© Krunal Mistry

Sursock Apartment / platau

© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

AP House Urbino / GGA gardini gibertini architects

© Ezio Manciucca
© Ezio Manciucca

Summer Cave House in Santorini / Kapsimalis Architects

© Vangelis Paterakis
© Vangelis Paterakis

Lorimer Street Townhouse / Elizabeth Roberts Architecture and Design

© Dustin Aksland
© Dustin Aksland

UP23-UBIKO Dwelling / Viraje arquitectura

© German Cabo
© German Cabo

Sussex Street House / Mountford Architects

© Stephen Nicholls
© Stephen Nicholls

Box House / Ming Architects

Cortesía de Ming Architects
Cortesía de Ming Architects

Taringa Treehouse / Phorm architecture + design

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

6 Leadwood Loop / Metropole Architects 

© Grant Pitcher
© Grant Pitcher

House at Namly Place / Designshop

© Aaron Pocock
© Aaron Pocock

Southern Sunshine Home / HAO Design

© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The Barrancas House / EZEQUIELFARCA arquitectura y diseño

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

8A House / Dionne Arquitectos

© Pupe Fabre
© Pupe Fabre

Tula House / Patkau Architects

© James Dow
© James Dow

Travelers Tale / Goodnova-Godiniaux

© Karo Avan Dadaev
© Karo Avan Dadaev

A House in the Woods / William Reue Architecture

© Steve Freihon
© Steve Freihon

A House Forever / Longhi Architects

© Juan Solano
© Juan Solano

Raval Hideaway / Mariana de Delás + Marcos Duffo

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
Cite: Rojas, Piedad. "Draw Inspiration From These 21st Century Bathroom Designs" [Cómo se están diseñando los baños en el siglo XXI] 19 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883594/draw-inspiration-from-these-21st-century-bathroom-designs/> ISSN 0719-8884

