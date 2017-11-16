World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. How to Build a Home in a Hurricane Zone

How to Build a Home in a Hurricane Zone

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
How to Build a Home in a Hurricane Zone

If you live in a hurricane zone, how can you construct a home which can withstand and survive some the strongest winds on Earth? In this film, presented by The Verge's "Home of the Future" series in collaboration with Curbed, designs drawn up by North Carolina-based prefabricated home builder Deltec show a house specifically able to deal with extremely hostile weather conditions. This film demonstrates how it fared against Hurricane Harvey.

Save this picture!
How to Build a Home in a Hurricane Zone
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "How to Build a Home in a Hurricane Zone" 16 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883581/how-to-build-a-home-in-a-hurricane-zone/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »