  3. CEMEX Announces International Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards

CEMEX Announces International Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards

CEMEX Announces International Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards
CEMEX Announces International Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards, Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

The CEMEX Building Award recognizes the best projects in Mexico and the rest of the world that use concrete in a creative and innovative way, with a focus on sustainability and social welfare. This year, the award received 70 entries in the 5 categories and 4 special awards of its International Edition. 

Germany, Columbia, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, the United States of America, France, Guatemala, Haiti, Latvia, Nicaragua, Panama, Poland, Puerto Rico, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, and of course, Mexico were the countries that participated in the Awards. The ceremony was held on November 9th in Mexico City. 

The winners were: 

International Edition Winners by Category

Residential Housing

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Concretus House / Singular Estudio
Alicante, Spain

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Acolhúas House / SPRB Arquitectos
Guadalajara, Mexico

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Casa C17 / Balmor Pereira + XXStudio
Villa del Rosario, Colombia

Affordable Housing

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Norte Club / Luis Ardila + Jesús Moreno
Bucaramanga, Colombia

Building

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Torre Reforma / LBR + A
Mexico City

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

San José School Preschool Building / Taller de Arquitectura de Bogotá
Cajica, Colombia

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Vitrolles Médiathèque / Jean-Pierre Lott Architecte
Vitrolles, France

Collective Space

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Archeopark Pavlov / Radko Kvet, Pavel Pijacek, Architektonicka kancelar
Pavlov, Czech Republic

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA
Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca, Mexico

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Park "Intercambiador Vial Av. Quebrada Seca- Carrera 15" / Javier Vera
Bucaramanga, Colombia

Infrastructure

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Tunnel under the Vistula River
Gdansk, Poland

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Chucás Hydroelectric Dam Project
Atenas, Costa Rica

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Tuxpan Port Terminal
Tuxpan, Mexico

Special Awards

Social Value

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Vitrolles Médiathèque / Jean-Pierre Lott Architecte
Vitrolles, France

Sustainable Building

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Golden 1 Center / AECOM + Mark Dziewulski
Sacramento, California, USA

Construction Innovation

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Oaxaca Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos
Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca, Mexico

Accessibility

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Torre Reforma / LBR + A
Mexico City

During the ceremony, the Arquitecto Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship was awarded to Paola López, who will study a Masters in Landscape Architecture in the Universidad Politécnica de Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain. Also present was Tania Osorio, to whom the Scholarship's Council decided to grant special support for her Masters in History, Theory and Society of Architecture in Berkeley, University of California. 

The event came to an end after announcing the recipient of the Lorenzo H. Zambrano Award, which pays homage to an outstanding professional in the fields of architecture and construction, whose work and passion have left a mark in history. The winner of the award was Mexican architect and landscaper Mario Schjetnan Garduño, for his trajectory in the field of architecture through the creation of public spaces with a sense of sustainability, social responsibility and environmental responsibility. 

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Zatarain, Karina. "CEMEX Announces International Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards" [Conoce los ganadores de la edición internacional de los Premios Obras CEMEX 2017 ] 13 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883565/cemex-announces-international-winners-in-their-2017-building-awards/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »