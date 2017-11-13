CEMEX Announces International Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards

The CEMEX Building Award recognizes the best projects in Mexico and the rest of the world that use concrete in a creative and innovative way, with a focus on sustainability and social welfare. This year, the award received 70 entries in the 5 categories and 4 special awards of its International Edition.
Germany, Columbia, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, the United States of America, France, Guatemala, Haiti, Latvia, Nicaragua, Panama, Poland, Puerto Rico, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, and of course, Mexico were the countries that participated in the Awards. The ceremony was held on November 9th in Mexico City.
The winners were:
International Edition Winners by Category
Residential Housing
Concretus House / Singular Estudio
Alicante, Spain
Acolhúas House / SPRB Arquitectos
Guadalajara, Mexico
Casa C17 / Balmor Pereira + XXStudio
Villa del Rosario, Colombia
Affordable Housing
Norte Club / Luis Ardila + Jesús Moreno
Bucaramanga, Colombia
Building
Torre Reforma / LBR + A
Mexico City
San José School Preschool Building / Taller de Arquitectura de Bogotá
Cajica, Colombia
Vitrolles Médiathèque / Jean-Pierre Lott Architecte
Vitrolles, France
Collective Space
Archeopark Pavlov / Radko Kvet, Pavel Pijacek, Architektonicka kancelar
Pavlov, Czech Republic
Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA
Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca, Mexico
Park "Intercambiador Vial Av. Quebrada Seca- Carrera 15" / Javier Vera
Bucaramanga, Colombia
Infrastructure
Tunnel under the Vistula River
Gdansk, Poland
Chucás Hydroelectric Dam Project
Atenas, Costa Rica
Tuxpan Port Terminal
Tuxpan, Mexico
Special Awards
Social Value
Vitrolles Médiathèque / Jean-Pierre Lott Architecte
Vitrolles, France
Sustainable Building
Golden 1 Center / AECOM + Mark Dziewulski
Sacramento, California, USA
Construction Innovation
Oaxaca Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos
Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca, Mexico
Accessibility
Torre Reforma / LBR + A
Mexico City
During the ceremony, the Arquitecto Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship was awarded to Paola López, who will study a Masters in Landscape Architecture in the Universidad Politécnica de Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain. Also present was Tania Osorio, to whom the Scholarship's Council decided to grant special support for her Masters in History, Theory and Society of Architecture in Berkeley, University of California.
The event came to an end after announcing the recipient of the Lorenzo H. Zambrano Award, which pays homage to an outstanding professional in the fields of architecture and construction, whose work and passion have left a mark in history. The winner of the award was Mexican architect and landscaper Mario Schjetnan Garduño, for his trajectory in the field of architecture through the creation of public spaces with a sense of sustainability, social responsibility and environmental responsibility.