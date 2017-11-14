CEMEX Announces Mexico Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards

The CEMEX Building Award recognizes the best projects in Mexico and the rest of the world that use concrete in a creative and innovative way, with a focus on sustainability and social welfare. This year, the award received 545 entries in its Mexican Edition, of which 18 were awarded prizes.

The awards ceremony took place on November 9th in Mexico City, with finalists attending from the Czech Republic, France, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and various countries from South America.

The winners of the Mexico Edition were:

Mexico Edition Winners by Category

Residential Housing

Acolhúas House / SPRB Arquitectos

Guadalajara, Jalisco

Patio Infiltrado / PLUG Architectura

Mérida, Yucatán

Oyamel House / RP Arquitectos

Xalapa, Veracruz

Affordable Housing

La Sexta Apartments / AS Arquitectura y R79

Mérida, Yucatán

Urvita / Greenfield

San Pedro Garza, Nuevo León

Gála House / Apaloosa

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas

Building

Torre Reforma / LBR + A

Mexico City

Los Amantes Distillery / Rootstudio

Tlacolula de Matamoros, Oaxaca

Rectory Building at the Escuela Bancaria y Comercial / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

México City

KOI / HOK + VFO Arquitectos

San Pedro Garza, Nuevo León

Collective Space

Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA

Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos

Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca

Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05

Córdoba, Veracruz

Infrastructure

Tuxpan Port Terminal S.A. de C.V.

Tuxpan, Veracruz

Las Cascadas Tunnel

Copándaro, Michoacán

Wastewater Treatment Plan, Third Stage, Aguascalientes

Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes

Special Awards

Social Value

Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05

Córdoba, Veracruz

Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

Cuetzalan del Progreso, Puebla

TRC (Tabique + Reuso + Contexto)

Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas

Sustainable Building

Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA

Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos

Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca

Construction Innovation

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos

Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca

Accesibility

Torre Reforma / LBR + A

México City

During the ceremony, the Arquitecto Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship was awarded to Paola López, who will study a Masters in Landscape Architecture in the Universidad Politécnica de Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain. Also present was Tania Osorio, to whom the Scholarship's Council decided to grant a special support for her Masters in History, Theory and Society of Architecture in Berkeley, University of California.

The event came to an end after announcing the recipient of the Lorenzo H. Zambrano Award, which pays homage to an outstanding professional in the fields of architecture and construction, whose work and passion have left a mark in history. The winner of the award was Mexican architect and landscaper Mario Schjetnan Garduño, for his trajectory in the field of architecture through the creation of public spaces with a sense of sustainability, social responsibility and environmental responsibility.