CEMEX Announces Mexico Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards

CEMEX Announces Mexico Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards
CEMEX Announces Mexico Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards

The CEMEX Building Award recognizes the best projects in Mexico and the rest of the world that use concrete in a creative and innovative way, with a focus on sustainability and social welfare. This year, the award received 545 entries in its Mexican Edition, of which 18 were awarded prizes. 

The awards ceremony took place on November 9th in Mexico City, with finalists attending from the Czech Republic, France, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and various countries from South America.

The winners of the Mexico Edition were:

Mexico Edition Winners by Category

Residential Housing

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Acolhúas House / SPRB Arquitectos
Guadalajara, Jalisco

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Patio Infiltrado / PLUG Architectura
Mérida, Yucatán

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Oyamel House / RP Arquitectos
Xalapa, Veracruz

Affordable Housing

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

La Sexta Apartments / AS Arquitectura y R79
Mérida, Yucatán

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Urvita / Greenfield
San Pedro Garza, Nuevo León

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Gála House / Apaloosa
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas

Building

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Torre Reforma / LBR + A
Mexico City

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Los Amantes Distillery / Rootstudio
Tlacolula de Matamoros, Oaxaca

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Rectory Building at the Escuela Bancaria y Comercial / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
México City

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

KOI / HOK + VFO Arquitectos
San Pedro Garza, Nuevo León

Collective Space

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA
Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos
Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05
Córdoba, Veracruz

Infrastructure

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Tuxpan Port Terminal S.A. de C.V.
Tuxpan, Veracruz

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Las Cascadas Tunnel
Copándaro, Michoacán

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Wastewater Treatment Plan, Third Stage, Aguascalientes
Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes

Special Awards

Social Value

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05
Córdoba, Veracruz

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura
Cuetzalan del Progreso, Puebla

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

TRC (Tabique + Reuso + Contexto)
Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas 

Sustainable Building

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA
Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos
Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca 

Construction Innovation

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos
Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca 

Accesibility

Cortesía de CEMEX
Cortesía de CEMEX

Torre Reforma / LBR + A
México City

During the ceremony, the Arquitecto Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship was awarded to Paola López, who will study a Masters in Landscape Architecture in the Universidad Politécnica de Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain. Also present was Tania Osorio, to whom the Scholarship's Council decided to grant a special support for her Masters in History, Theory and Society of Architecture in Berkeley, University of California. 

The event came to an end after announcing the recipient of the Lorenzo H. Zambrano Award, which pays homage to an outstanding professional in the fields of architecture and construction, whose work and passion have left a mark in history. The winner of the award was Mexican architect and landscaper Mario Schjetnan Garduño, for his trajectory in the field of architecture through the creation of public spaces with a sense of sustainability, social responsibility and environmental responsibility. 

Cite: Zatarain, Karina. "CEMEX Announces Mexico Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards" [Se anuncian los ganadores de la edición México del Premio Obras CEMEX 2017] 14 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883564/cemex-announces-mexico-winners-in-their-2017-building-awards/>

