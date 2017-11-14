CEMEX Announces Mexico Winners In Their 2017 Building Awards

The CEMEX Building Award recognizes the best projects in Mexico and the rest of the world that use concrete in a creative and innovative way, with a focus on sustainability and social welfare. This year, the award received 545 entries in its Mexican Edition, of which 18 were awarded prizes.
The awards ceremony took place on November 9th in Mexico City, with finalists attending from the Czech Republic, France, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and various countries from South America.
The winners of the Mexico Edition were:
Mexico Edition Winners by Category
Residential Housing
Acolhúas House / SPRB Arquitectos
Guadalajara, Jalisco
Patio Infiltrado / PLUG Architectura
Mérida, Yucatán
Oyamel House / RP Arquitectos
Xalapa, Veracruz
Affordable Housing
La Sexta Apartments / AS Arquitectura y R79
Mérida, Yucatán
Urvita / Greenfield
San Pedro Garza, Nuevo León
Gála House / Apaloosa
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas
Building
Torre Reforma / LBR + A
Mexico City
Los Amantes Distillery / Rootstudio
Tlacolula de Matamoros, Oaxaca
Rectory Building at the Escuela Bancaria y Comercial / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
México City
KOI / HOK + VFO Arquitectos
San Pedro Garza, Nuevo León
Collective Space
Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA
Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca
Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos
Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca
Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05
Córdoba, Veracruz
Infrastructure
Tuxpan Port Terminal S.A. de C.V.
Tuxpan, Veracruz
Las Cascadas Tunnel
Copándaro, Michoacán
Wastewater Treatment Plan, Third Stage, Aguascalientes
Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes
Special Awards
Social Value
Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05
Córdoba, Veracruz
Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura
Cuetzalan del Progreso, Puebla
TRC (Tabique + Reuso + Contexto)
Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas
Sustainable Building
Teotitlán del Valle Cultural Center / PRODUCTORA
Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca
Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos
Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca
Construction Innovation
Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos
Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca
Accesibility
Torre Reforma / LBR + A
México City
During the ceremony, the Arquitecto Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship was awarded to Paola López, who will study a Masters in Landscape Architecture in the Universidad Politécnica de Catalunya, in Barcelona, Spain. Also present was Tania Osorio, to whom the Scholarship's Council decided to grant a special support for her Masters in History, Theory and Society of Architecture in Berkeley, University of California.
The event came to an end after announcing the recipient of the Lorenzo H. Zambrano Award, which pays homage to an outstanding professional in the fields of architecture and construction, whose work and passion have left a mark in history. The winner of the award was Mexican architect and landscaper Mario Schjetnan Garduño, for his trajectory in the field of architecture through the creation of public spaces with a sense of sustainability, social responsibility and environmental responsibility.