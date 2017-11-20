MKK House / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

-
Architects
-
LocationGávea, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeLuiz Gaudenzi
-
Landscape DesignAnelice Lober
-
Area503.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
-
CollaboratorMário Esteves
-
LightingInês Benévolo – Studio Iluz
-
StructureEscritório Técnico Costa Santos
-
ConstructionCMN Engenharia LTDA
Text description provided by the architects. Residence for young couple with small daughter in urban plot, 10 meters wide by 33 meters depth. Despite the extensive program, the solution aimed at preserving the largest external area of the terrain as possible.
Natural lighting is present in every compartment of the house. The fluidity between internal and external spaces and between covered and uncovered spaces are the most characteristic aspects of this project, associated with the determining presence of vegetation in the privileged climate of this southern zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro.