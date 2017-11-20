MKK House / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

+ 21

Architects Gaudenzi Arquitetura

Location Gávea, Brazil

Architect in Charge Luiz Gaudenzi

Landscape Design Anelice Lober

Area 503.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Celso Brando

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborator Mário Esteves

Lighting Inês Benévolo – Studio Iluz

Structure Escritório Técnico Costa Santos

Construction CMN Engenharia LTDA More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Residence for young couple with small daughter in urban plot, 10 meters wide by 33 meters depth. Despite the extensive program, the solution aimed at preserving the largest external area of the terrain as possible.

Natural lighting is present in every compartment of the house. The fluidity between internal and external spaces and between covered and uncovered spaces are the most characteristic aspects of this project, associated with the determining presence of vegetation in the privileged climate of this southern zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro.