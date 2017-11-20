World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Gaudenzi Arquitetura
  6. 2015
  7. MKK House / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

MKK House / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

  • 11:00 - 20 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MKK House / Gaudenzi Arquitetura
Save this picture!
MKK House / Gaudenzi Arquitetura, © Celso Brando
© Celso Brando

© Celso Brando © Celso Brando © Celso Brando © Celso Brando + 21

  • Architects

    Gaudenzi Arquitetura

  • Location

    Gávea, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Luiz Gaudenzi

  • Landscape Design

    Anelice Lober

  • Area

    503.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Celso Brando

  • Collaborator

    Mário Esteves

  • Lighting

    Inês Benévolo – Studio Iluz

  • Structure

    Escritório Técnico Costa Santos

  • Construction

    CMN Engenharia LTDA
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando

Text description provided by the architects. Residence for young couple with small daughter in urban plot, 10 meters wide by 33 meters depth. Despite the extensive program, the solution aimed at preserving the largest external area of the terrain as possible.

Save this picture!
© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando

Natural lighting is present in every compartment of the house. The fluidity between internal and external spaces and between covered and uncovered spaces are the most characteristic aspects of this project, associated with the determining presence of vegetation in the privileged climate of this southern zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Save this picture!
© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "MKK House / Gaudenzi Arquitetura" 20 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883554/mkk-house-gaudenzi-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »