Remai Modern / KPMB Architects + Architecture49

Save this picture! Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49

Architects KPMB Architects, Architecture49

Location Saskatoon, SK, Canada

Architect of Record Architecture49

Design Architect KPMB Architects

Area 126000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

KPMB Team Bruce Kuwabara (design partner), Shirley Blumberg (partner-in-charge), Matthew Wilson (associate), Paulo Rocha (associate), Matthew Krivosudsky, Terry Kim, Marcus Colonna, David Poloway, Jessica Juvet

Architecture49 Team Grant Van Iderstine (principal-in-charge, project architect), Brad Cove (project coordinator), Neil Hulme

Consultants Entuitive (structural), Crossey Engineering (mechanical), Mulvey + Banani (electrical), Lundholm Associates Architects (museum planning), Transsolar (climate), Turner & Townsend cm2r (cost), Daniel Lyzun & Associates (acoustics), Aercoustics Engineering Ltd. (vibration), Mulvey + Banani (security, IT, AV), Enermodal (LEED), MMM Group (civil, transportation), Leber | Rubes (building code), Enro/Creative Fire (signage), Tillotson Design Associates (lighting), Kaizen Foodservice Planning & Design (food services) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The form and massing respond to the low, flat topography of Saskatchewan’s prairie landscape and evoke regional agrarian traditions of low-rise, rectilinear sheds and barns. Four cantilevered horizontal volumes engage the River edge to the south and 2nd Avenue to the east. The south elevation spans the length of the site and the ground floor is fully glazed to provide continuous day-lit public spaces with access to the River. Entrances at each end integrate the gallery into the new pedestrian flows along the river bank.

Public spaces on every level are organized to maximize the connection to the river. A central atrium organizes the plan and offers a community gathering space. A generously-scaled connecting stair on the ground floor is located to initiate a continuous path through all levels.

The exterior is clad in a copper-coloured metal screen and was inspired by Saskatoon’s historic architectural landmark, the Bessborough Hotel (CNR, 1932).

The architecture of the Remai Modern simultaneously looks back and forward. It forges a strong relationship to the legacy of the Mendel and creates a platform to reinforce the role of art for the “advancement of Saskatoon as a creative city dedicated to lifelong learning.”