Remai Modern / KPMB Architects + Architecture49

  • 09:00 - 14 November, 2017
Remai Modern / KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Remai Modern / KPMB Architects + Architecture49, Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49

Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49 Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49 Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49 Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49 + 15

  • Architects

    KPMB Architects, Architecture49

  • Location

    Saskatoon, SK, Canada

  • Architect of Record

    Architecture49

  • Design Architect

    KPMB Architects

  • Area

    126000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • KPMB Team

    Bruce Kuwabara (design partner), Shirley Blumberg (partner-in-charge), Matthew Wilson (associate), Paulo Rocha (associate), Matthew Krivosudsky, Terry Kim, Marcus Colonna, David Poloway, Jessica Juvet

  • Architecture49 Team

    Grant Van Iderstine (principal-in-charge, project architect), Brad Cove (project coordinator), Neil Hulme

  • Consultants

    Entuitive (structural), Crossey Engineering (mechanical), Mulvey + Banani (electrical), Lundholm Associates Architects (museum planning), Transsolar (climate), Turner & Townsend cm2r (cost), Daniel Lyzun & Associates (acoustics), Aercoustics Engineering Ltd. (vibration), Mulvey + Banani (security, IT, AV), Enermodal (LEED), MMM Group (civil, transportation), Leber | Rubes (building code), Enro/Creative Fire (signage), Tillotson Design Associates (lighting), Kaizen Foodservice Planning & Design (food services)
Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Site plan
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. The form and massing respond to the low, flat topography of Saskatchewan’s prairie landscape and evoke regional agrarian traditions of low-rise, rectilinear sheds and barns. Four cantilevered horizontal volumes engage the River edge to the south and 2nd Avenue to the east. The south elevation spans the length of the site and the ground floor is fully glazed to provide continuous day-lit public spaces with access to the River. Entrances at each end integrate the gallery into the new pedestrian flows along the river bank.

Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49

Public spaces on every level are organized to maximize the connection to the river. A central atrium organizes the plan and offers a community gathering space. A generously-scaled connecting stair on the ground floor is located to initiate a continuous path through all levels.

Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49

The exterior is clad in a copper-coloured metal screen and was inspired by Saskatoon’s historic architectural landmark, the Bessborough Hotel (CNR, 1932).

Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Section
Section

The architecture of the Remai Modern simultaneously looks back and forward. It forges a strong relationship to the legacy of the Mendel and creates a platform to reinforce the role of art for the “advancement of Saskatoon as a creative city dedicated to lifelong learning.”

Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Courtesy of KPMB Architects + Architecture49
Cite: "Remai Modern / KPMB Architects + Architecture49" 14 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883539/remai-modern-kpmb-architects-plus-architecture49/>

