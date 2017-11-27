World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Charged Voids
  6. 2016
  7. Residence 913 / Charged Voids

Residence 913 / Charged Voids

  • 19:00 - 27 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Residence 913 / Charged Voids
Save this picture!
Residence 913 / Charged Voids, © Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

© Nakul Jain © Nakul Jain © Nakul Jain © Nakul Jain + 16

  • Architects

    Charged Voids

  • Location

    Karnal, India

  • Architect in Charge

    Aman Aggarwal

  • Design Team

    Rahul Vig, Nikita Kakkar

  • Area

    370.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nakul Jain

  • 3D Visualizer

    Haneet Khanna

  • Client Name

    Mr. Abhayjeet Saini

  • Structure Consultant

    Pankaj Chopra

  • Water Body

    Madhhu irritech; Uttam Singh

  • M S Fabricator

    Lohar creations; Anil Dhiman
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was to design a house for a father son duo, who had recently lost the lady of the house.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

CONCEPT

The idea was to design a house that brings its occupants in close contact with elements of nature in order to lend a strong spiritual character. The overall concept was devised as the free plan with interconnecting volumes, that emphasize the sense of nothingness overlooking the courtyard & a blank stone wall painted in light.  Spaces like courtyard & verandah were reinterpreted to suit the urban context

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

PLANNING

The plan was organized around a northern courtyard & water body with the central space i.e., the living room looking into it. The entrance was conceived through a screened verandah overlooking the water body on one side & living room in the front. This allowed for a complete absence of window coverings as no direct sunlight penetrated the central space but there was ample natural light throughout the day. The interconnecting volumes in the section allow the cross axes to be visible as soon as one enters the house.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

The project houses a total of three rooms, two master bedrooms for the father & son and a guest room. The father was housed on the lower floor while the son’s room & the guest room are planned on the upper level. The father's room & son’s room are organized in such a way that they open into the central space, diagonally in the section thus creating a strong visual connectivity.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The domestic help & other services are housed on the third level with a separate access from an external service staircase. The open kitchen with dining area along with a lounge is ideal, since there are only 2 occupants in the house. Although a separate spice kitchen is provided at the back for the domestic help & other services. 

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain

MATERIAL PALLETTE

The overall project was conceived in a monochromatic palette to lend a meditative character to the space. The interior surfaces are simply Stone clad or white painted with patterns of shadows created from external screens being the principal focus. The ocean black stone used in different finishes is a local Stone available in Rajasthan. The only other material used is strips of mirror to add to the illusive character of space.

Save this picture!
© Nakul Jain
© Nakul Jain
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Residence 913 / Charged Voids" 27 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883538/residence-913-charged-voids/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »