  Schaer Headquarter / monovolume architecture + design

Schaer Headquarter / monovolume architecture + design

  03:00 - 14 November, 2017
Schaer Headquarter / monovolume architecture + design
Schaer Headquarter / monovolume architecture + design, © Meraner Hauser
© Meraner Hauser

© Meraner Hauser © Meraner Hauser © Meraner Hauser © Meraner Hauser + 48

  • Coworkers

    Luca Di Censo, Barbara Waldboth, Sergio Aguado Hernàndez, Diego Preghenella

  • Client

    Dr. Schaer
© Meraner Hauser
© Meraner Hauser

The company of the Dr. Schär AG is located in the southern part of the commercial area of Burgstall. Because of the steady growth of the company also the space requirement increases and therefore the existing administration block has been extended. Due to the limited base area the building was conceived on three floors.

Elevation
Elevation
© Meraner Hauser
© Meraner Hauser

The characteristic of the design of the new part of the building is the sophisticated, restrained and linear architecture. The glass facades create a new light and clear look of the building and also of the whole company. The sun protection is made of slanting glass falkes, it is aimed at a kind of double façade.

© Meraner Hauser
© Meraner Hauser

The visible Attica panels of the ceiling are covered with white tiles, the flat roofs are designed as green roofs.

Section
Section
© Meraner Hauser
© Meraner Hauser
