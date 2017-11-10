World
  OMA's Qatar National Library Opens to the Public

OMA's Qatar National Library Opens to the Public

OMA's Qatar National Library Opens to the Public
Qatar National Library. via Facebook
Qatar National Library. via Facebook

The OMA-designed Qatar National Library has opened to the public in the Education City district of Doha, Qatar, giving residents access to a wealth of top-of-the-line facilities, including computer labs, group study spaces, a writing center, innovation stations offering 3D-printing tools and musical instruments, and of course, a massive library containing more than one million books, periodicals and special collections.

Some stunning shots of the library have already begun to circulate across social media streams, showing off the building’s striking form and expansive interiors, including the open rows of stacks, hanging seating lounges, interactive media walls, and central labyrinth, among other features.

Check out some first looks at the building below, and stayed tuned for professional photos next week.

OMA's Qatar National Library Opens to the Public OMA's Qatar National Library Opens to the Public OMA's Qatar National Library Opens to the Public OMA's Qatar National Library Opens to the Public + 5

OMA To Design "Iconic" Qatar National Library

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser has announced the launch of the Qatar National Library (QNL), to be designed by Rem Koolhaas of OMA. The QNL, a public access library, will symbolically connect the country's past and future.

News Architecture News
