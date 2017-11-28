VCR House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

+ 28

Collaborators Maurício Ambrosi Rissinger, Daniel Dagort Billig, Guilherme Nogueira, Tiago Scherer

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, a couple asked us to design a house but should it be simple, efficient and low-cost construction. The clients’ lifestyle was extremely important to set the best strategy. She is an agronomist, take care of her garden and condo’s garden. She has an organic garden with delicious foods and spices. She involved and teach the neighborhood with healthy recipes. He cooks an amazing barbecue for friends and clients, because of that he is known as Mr. BBQ. The idea was zoning the house in two blocs: The social area is composed of painted bricks and there is an exposed concrete marquee used as a garage and frontal terrace. In the other volume, with exposed bricks, there is the private and intimate area. Two suites and a sewing atelier. A linear corridor connects both volumes and allows a people flow from the main entrance to the garage and the back garden.

Due to the privileged view, we put back the social area at the corner and leveled the house from the highest part of the terrain. We created an outside wood deck which it relates to the living room that provides an observation area. Next, to the intimate area, we created a linear seedbed. The intention was developed a micro clime with plants and aromatized the rooms with spices and fresh herbs. In addition, in the background of the house, there are stairs to access the green roof above the social volume area. All the residence was built with exposed concrete and eco-bricks. Ecological because it isn’t baked as the traditional. Is made by mixing cement to a sandy soil, compacted and cured under the shadow. A special format and the fitting system provided a reduction of up to 30 % in the expenses.

The electric ducts and the hydraulic system pass inside the holes of the brick, avoiding the breaking of walls. Debris, material wasted and wall- breaking is minimized. We still have solar panels to heat the water used by the residents and capture rainwater for irrigation of the garden. The internal environments were set up by reforming a large part of the furniture existing in the resident’s previous house, always with the assistance and supervision of the OCA. In this way, using sustainable architecture elements and a lot of simplicity, we could connect the lifestyle of the couple with the design of the house. The satisfactory result is visible when we pass through the place and we realize the proper scale that the house has in relation to them and the joy with which they use the created spaces.