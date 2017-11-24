World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Proyecto C
  6. 2017
  7. Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C

Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C

  • 17:00 - 24 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C
Save this picture!
Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C, © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla + 24

  • Architects

    Proyecto C

  • Location

    Gral. Enrique Martínez 1467, Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Lead Architects

    Sebastián Cseh, Juan Cruz Catania

  • Project Team

    Natalia Del Giudice, Pablo Bontempo, Juan Ignacio Massa, Nicolás Vicens

  • Area

    3740.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

  • General Construction Manager

    Horacio Bontempo

  • Structural Engineering

    Pedro Gea

  • Sanitary Advisor

    Labonia & Asoc.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Text description provided by the architects. In a large plot of land in the neighborhood of Belgrano, a low-scale building project, intended for multifamily housing, that typologically alternates 15 units of various sizes. The architectural structure is developed looking for the preservation of a special inherited element: an old oak near the internal front line. A specially designed core achieves four units per floor, all with private palier in the type plants (1st to 3rd). In the front, three-bedroom units with wide living rooms are developed and the back-side presents units of 4 bedrooms and large terraces.The latter is removed from the second floor to make room for the existing oak. As the final finish of the project, retreats and outdoor terraces generate diverse external situations.On the fourth floor, the front retreat conceives a single three-bedroom apartment with a desk and a horizontally elongated living room. While two three-bedroom units with their own terraces are developed to the quiet part of the building.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

The interior design offers free and bright spaces, generating a sense of spaciousness, functionalism, and comfort. In the ground floor and subsoil there are 24 parking spaces and at the end of the lot, a complementary construction of picturesque character is put in value, functionalizing it to serve as support to the existing pool. The front facade is proposed to strengthen the horizontal proportion of the building through a concrete grid that emphasizes the horizontal lines and a neutral and uniform ground floor enclosure in all its extension. In the quiet part of the building the same criterion is used, but generating a withdrawal of the expansions that leaves the protagonist to the oak.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Argentina
Cite: "Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C" 24 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883443/enrique-martinez-building-proyecto-c/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »