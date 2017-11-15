House for a Mother & Daughter / Hutchison & Maul Architecture

+ 20

Structural Engineer Todd Perbix More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The client specified three very specific requirements for her house: a simple building form; square windows; and a gable roof. The resulting design is based on a series of contradictions, with the intent of generating elements of surprise – at first glance, the house might appear as one thing, but then is realized as another.

From the street, the house appears a a single-story farmhouse, crouching down so as not to overpower its neighbors.

Upon entering the site, one realizes that the house is actually two stories, with a series of doors that open the main living spaces to a south facing deck. Inside, the spaces are designed as blank canvases for the client (an artist) to fill at her discretion.