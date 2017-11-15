World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Hutchison Architecture
  6. 2004
House for a Mother & Daughter / Hutchison & Maul Architecture

  15 November, 2017
House for a Mother & Daughter / Hutchison & Maul Architecture, © Mark Woods
© Mark Woods

© Mark Woods © Mark Woods © Mark Woods © Mark Woods + 20

© Mark Woods
© Mark Woods

Text description provided by the architects. The client specified three very specific requirements for her house: a simple building form; square windows; and a gable roof. The resulting design is based on a series of contradictions, with the intent of generating elements of surprise – at first glance, the house might appear as one thing, but then is realized as another.

© Mark Woods
© Mark Woods

From the street, the house appears a a single-story farmhouse, crouching down so as not to overpower its neighbors.

Roof plan
Roof plan
Elevations
Elevations

Upon entering the site, one realizes that the house is actually two stories, with a series of doors that open the main living spaces to a south facing deck. Inside, the spaces are designed as blank canvases for the client (an artist) to fill at her discretion.

© Mark Woods
© Mark Woods
Sections
Sections
