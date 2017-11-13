World
  Casa SarahMarc / Pe+Br+Re arquitectos

Casa SarahMarc / Pe+Br+Re arquitectos

  15:00 - 13 November, 2017
Casa SarahMarc / Pe+Br+Re arquitectos
Casa SarahMarc / Pe+Br+Re arquitectos, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh

  • Collaborators

    Rodrigo Pezzuto, Pablo Amigo, Maria Paz Palacios

  • Furniture

    Pamela Leyton - MMobiliario

  • Builder

    Constructora Velarco, Juan Velasquez
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. SarahMarc House is located on the outskirts of Puerto Varas. The owners’ original request determines that the house should be a "magic box" that transforms daily living into travel and vacation days. The magic box must deliver a constant relaxation feeling.

Exploded isometric
Exploded isometric

Located on top of a hill, the house has a privileged view of two active volcanoes, Osorno and Calbuco, whose last eruption was in 2015. These volcanoes determine a unique orientation of all the spaces towards the east, defining the west like a private facade facing the street.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Volumetrically speaking, an elongated prism is determined that gradually breaks the floor levels and ascends adapting to the ground, generating a semi buried space under the bedrooms that gives place for the parking lots and technical spaces.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

This house can be walked through, from the north, where the public use spaces are, towards the south where the private spaces are located, allowing a fluid use between the different enclosures. At both sides, the house ends with an elevated terrace with different points of view and heights of the surroundings.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Since the south of Chile has a strong presence of forests and wood is a very present and traditional building material in the area, it is chosen as an important material to use in the lining, structure and furniture. All these elements consider a contemporary language in its design and rescues the traditional carpentry of the zone. The native woods used are Oak, Ulmo, Mañio and Laurel.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
