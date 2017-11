Firouzmandan House / Piramun Architectural Office

+ 38

Architects Piramun Architectural Office

Location Lar, Iran

Lead Architects Behrouz Shahbazi, Mohammad Foroutan

Area 650.0 m2

Project Year 2012

Photographs Hossein Farahani

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Gholamreza Zargari

Structural Engineer Gholamreza Zargari

Mechanical & Electrical Engineer Farzad Ghanbarzadeh

Client Hadi Firouzmandan More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Firouzmandan house is located in Lar city, with-a-hot-and-humid-climate, which is part of Fars province in Iran. Lar, a historical city in Fars has suffered from an earthquake in 1960; temporary-shelters with saddle-roofs were prepared for the earthquake survivors in the south part of the old city. When the city was rebuilt (based-on-a-grid-plan) the municipality decided to keep temporary-shelters. The new houses were built based on the closed-space to an open-space ratio of 60% to 40%, respectively. This house is designed for Firouzmandan family on a 460 square-meter-site in three levels of underground-floor, ground-floor and first-floor.

This project is inspired by an Iranian-traditional-housing-pattern called “Chaharsofe” - a pattern in which a small open-space is surrounded by the closed-spaces. The open-space in “Chaharsofe” is relatively smaller than the open-space in a so-called “courtyard pattern”. Furthermore, an additional relatively large open-space is attached to the side of the “Chaharsofe”. This pattern does not only favor the closed-space to the open-space ratio of 60% to 40% regulation but is also more adjusted to the hot-and-humid climate of Lar.

The big yard of the house is divided into several small open-spaces providing an easier flow of activities, such as kids playing around the yard, and gathering of the family. These open-spaces are not individual spaces; rather they are linked into each-other to create a collection of them. On-the-other-hand, every single one of these open-spaces connects to a number of closed-spaces so that the interaction between the closed and open-spaces make the house more adaptable to users’ different needs.