  Tiffany's Just Released a $1,275 Set of Drawing Tools for All The Stinking Rich Architects Out There

Tiffany's Just Released a $1,275 Set of Drawing Tools for All The Stinking Rich Architects Out There

Tiffany's Just Released a $1,275 Set of Drawing Tools for All The Stinking Rich Architects Out There
via Tiffany & Co
As architects, we've all been there: the payment for your most recent completed building comes through, and as you look around, you realize you have nothing left to spend the money on. Your subscriptions for all of your extortionately priced software are paid; you've bought all the latest trendy gadgets; your costly sartorial tastes are satisfied; and of course, you're living in a cool, spacious house of your own design. What does the architect who has everything do with their money? There's only so many bottles of wine you can send to the high school guidance counselor who introduced you to your lucrative career.

But fear not! As part of their new "Everyday Objects" range, Tiffany & Co has released a set of basic drawing tools that, purchased together, will relieve you of $1,275 in unwanted cash.

via Tiffany & Co
The ruler ($450), protractor ($425), and set square ($400) are all made from silver and walnut and, while your friends likely won't spot the barely-noticeable Tiffany Blue® enamel inlay on the 1-inch marker of each item, you'll know it's there.

via Tiffany & Co
via Tiffany & Co
Still have some money burning a hole in your pocket? Tiffany's has got you covered. Maybe you'd be interested in storing your new stationary in a $1,000 tin can? Or perhaps you might be interested in a new "playful desk accessory" made of LEGO-like building blocks that, at $1,500, make the real thing look (almost) reasonably priced? With ten whole blocks to play with, there's no limit to the number of small, purposeless piles of bricks you could design.

via Tiffany & Co
Conspicuous consumption is so 2007. In today's climate, Tiffany's knows that you need places to store your wealth that go unnoticed. With offshore bank accounts being exposed at an alarming rate, what better place to hide your money than in a set of barely-usable tools that look almost identical to the $3 pieces of aluminum which you lost during your first year at architecture school?

