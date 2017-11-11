Voltaire / SABO project

+ 38

Architects SABO project

Location 11th arrondissement of Paris, 75011 Paris, France

Lead Architects Alexandre Delaunay

Area 81.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Alexandre Delaunay

Manufacturers Loading...

Graphic Design Yuki Nakajima

Structural Engineer DIC Ingénierie

Contractor SMR Concept+ More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in a 1920’s industrial building of Paris’ 11th arrondissement. The initial space of square proportions is stripped down to raw concrete. The sole addition of a central island is enough to define a variety of spaces, entrance, main living space, dressing, horizontal and vertical circulations, without the need for any wall or partition.

The rough ceiling runs continuously throughout the apartment while a looping circulation establishes a subtle gradation between the main space and the more private areas. The island cladding consists of 40 aluminum sheets that are custom punched, folded, anodised and mounted on a metal structure. The manipulation of perforated shutters provides the potential for many light and privacy scenarios.