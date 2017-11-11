World
Voltaire / SABO project

  • 09:00 - 11 November, 2017
Voltaire / SABO project
© Alexandre Delaunay
  • Architects

    SABO project

  • Location

    11th arrondissement of Paris, 75011 Paris, France

  • Lead Architects

    Alexandre Delaunay

  • Area

    81.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alexandre Delaunay
© Alexandre Delaunay
Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in a 1920’s industrial building of Paris’ 11th arrondissement. The initial space of square proportions is stripped down to raw concrete. The sole addition of a central island is enough to define a variety of spaces, entrance, main living space, dressing, horizontal and vertical circulations, without the need for any wall or partition.

© Alexandre Delaunay
Lower Level Plan
Lower Level Plan
© Alexandre Delaunay
Upper Level Plan
Upper Level Plan
© Alexandre Delaunay
The rough ceiling runs continuously throughout the apartment while a looping circulation establishes a subtle gradation between the main space and the more private areas. The island cladding consists of 40 aluminum sheets that are custom punched, folded, anodised and mounted on a metal structure. The manipulation of perforated shutters provides the potential for many light and privacy scenarios.

Voltaire / SABO project, © Alexandre Delaunay
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors France
Cite: "Voltaire / SABO project" 11 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883329/voltaire-sabo-project/>

