Voltaire / SABO project

-
Architects
-
Location11th arrondissement of Paris, 75011 Paris, France
-
Lead ArchitectsAlexandre Delaunay
-
Area81.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Graphic DesignYuki Nakajima
-
Structural EngineerDIC Ingénierie
-
ContractorSMR Concept+
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in a 1920’s industrial building of Paris’ 11th arrondissement. The initial space of square proportions is stripped down to raw concrete. The sole addition of a central island is enough to define a variety of spaces, entrance, main living space, dressing, horizontal and vertical circulations, without the need for any wall or partition.
The rough ceiling runs continuously throughout the apartment while a looping circulation establishes a subtle gradation between the main space and the more private areas. The island cladding consists of 40 aluminum sheets that are custom punched, folded, anodised and mounted on a metal structure. The manipulation of perforated shutters provides the potential for many light and privacy scenarios.