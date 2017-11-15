Long and Slender / XS Studio for compact design

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. A long and narrow apartment in a preservation listed building on Tel-Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard. Open-minded and daring customers gave a fascinating challenge for a 93m² apartment: a room for each of the three children and for the parents, 2 bathrooms and a spacious living area. The starting point was unusual: the children's rooms were designed to be minimal, functional and simple thus providing a wider living space in the public areas.

The narrow structure demanded a particularly long corridor (9m in length) to enable access to all rooms. Therefore, the corridor and the exposed silicate-brick wall together became one of the two elements that directed the planning of the apartment. The second element organizing the apartment is the box-like structure with its elements of the woodwork.

The twins share a one-room space (14 square meters), with a 140-cm wide partition in the center from floor to ceiling and along the length of the space. The partition divides the space into two separate rooms. Each façade of the partition faces each room and contains all the room’s functions: wardrobe, small writing desk; and in the middle, the beds "inserted" one above the other. Thus, the valuable area of ​​the bed is doubled and the apartment’s height was used to maximize the mass of both rooms.