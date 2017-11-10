World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Belgium
  5. Stéphane Beel Architects
  6. 2015
  7. FNG Group Headquarters / Stéphane Beel Architects

FNG Group Headquarters / Stéphane Beel Architects

  • 05:00 - 10 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FNG Group Headquarters / Stéphane Beel Architects
Save this picture!
FNG Group Headquarters / Stéphane Beel Architects, © Luca Beel
© Luca Beel

© Luca Beel © Luca Beel © Luca Beel © Luca Beel + 23

  • Architects

    Stéphane Beel Architects

  • Location

    Bautersemstraat 68, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium

  • Architects in Charge

    Stéphane Beel, Pieter Vandeputte

  • Landscape Design

    Ludovic Devriendt

  • Area

    11000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Luca Beel

    • Collaborators:

      Alexis Lagae, Griet Aesaert, Alexander Vanysacker, Simon De Waepenaere, Sander Aelvoet

    • Structural engineering

      Arcadis Belgium

    • Engineering

      Arcadis Belgium

    • Acoustics

      Daidalos

    • Client

      FNG International
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Luca Beel
    © Luca Beel

    Text description provided by the architects. FNG is a fast-growing fashion company that requested a building that could grow with the company. An envelope that radiates the company values where relationships can be built between the various branches. It turned into an interesting quest involving intensive cooperation between FNG and Stéphane Beel Architects with the goal of achieving a completed whole including the landscape design and furniture.

    Save this picture!
    © Luca Beel
    © Luca Beel

    The basic form consists of a parking plinth with terrace and two volumes whose mutual link is confirmed by a physical connection, a distinct green walkway. The façade is a wooden skin that runs around the entire outline of the building. The inner facades facing each other are white-painted wooden planks. A different nuance is created to distinguish the two buildings by painting one set of facades bright white and the other off-white. In one of the volumes, openings have been made in the outer façade, making it possible to see the pattern of the windows. In the south-facing façade of the other volume shutters have been installed that move in the course of the day.

    Save this picture!
    © Luca Beel
    © Luca Beel
    Save this picture!
    © Luca Beel
    © Luca Beel

    The central core contains the permanent facilities, circulation and technical ducts. On the first and second floor these are combined with a void, while on the third floor the core is combined with a patio. A cascade staircase links the various components of the production process.

    Save this picture!
    © Luca Beel
    © Luca Beel
    Save this picture!
    First Floor Plan
    First Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Luca Beel
    © Luca Beel
    Save this picture!
    Second Floor Plan
    Second Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Luca Beel
    © Luca Beel

    The lines that structure the building consist of rows of concrete beams. Together with the entrance staircase, these are the only concrete elements that remain grey. The prefab concrete walls of the facades are painted. The windows are detailed so that they do not need any casing. The core is clad in black cowhide applied in a tile pattern over the cupboards and doors. The floors consist of tiles in resin-bound Calacatta marble. The ceiling around the core is patterned with separate acoustic panels suspended below the concrete, making use of concrete core activation. This made it possible to provide open workstations with a hard wooden floor and an agreeable acoustic environment.

    Save this picture!
    © Luca Beel
    © Luca Beel

    The open floors have a rhythmic arrangement of windows so that the spaces can be divided up as required. The result is a very flexible building with a logically composed plan that is able to respond easily to growth, shifts of emphasis and other changes in FNG’s internal organisation

    Save this picture!
    © Luca Beel
    © Luca Beel
    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp

    Products:

    Wood Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Belgium
    Cite: "FNG Group Headquarters / Stéphane Beel Architects" 10 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883317/fng-group-headquarters-stephane-beel-architects/>

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »