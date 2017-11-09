12 Warren / DDG

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. 12 Warren is a residential condominium building nestled in TriBeCa offering just 13 full-floor, duplex and triplex residences. Developed, designed and constructed by DDG, 12 Warren is a compliment to the company’s growing portfolio of design-driven residential projects on the East and West Coasts, while being unlike any other new residential building in New York City. The building features a plethora of handcrafted and artisanal details, none more striking than the signature façade of rough-hewn bluestone quarried in upstate New York. The hand-laid façade is already an impressive addition to one of Manhattan’s most desired residential neighborhoods, creating an engaging contrast when seen among TriBeCa’s historic loft buildings and modern glass structures.

Each of the 13 expansive residences, ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms and 1,700 square feet to 3,800 square feet, boast ceilings detailed with architectural board-formed concrete finished at heights from 10 feet in the full-floor residences up to 22 feet in the triplex townhouse residences. Windows are 7 feet tall, allowing for an abundance of natural light to fill each home. Custom features and details fill the residences, including bluestone accents that connect the interiors back to the building’s architecture. Many residences also feature direct elevator entry and private outdoor space.

Inside the homes, locally crafted elements are paired with top materials and finishes sourced from all over the world. The distinctive kitchens feature DDG-designed lacquer cabinetry with Austrian white-oak accents, honed Black Saint Laurent marble countertops and an integrated Gaggenau appliance package. Master Baths include elegant custom Carrara marble and bluestone accented walls and floors with a sleek Carrara marble-clad soaking tub and Dornbracht polished chrome fixtures. Many residences also feature a wet bar with DDG-designed cabinetry, a handcrafted oak screen, Julien sink and 30” Sub-Zero refrigerator.

In the building’s lobby, a solid bluestone wall moved in place from the quarry is a centerpiece along with a custom Bec Brittain-designed chandelier. DDG has also commissioned award-winning fine art photographer Jacqueline Hassink to photograph the bluestone quarry where the building’s stone elements originated and permanently display these works throughout the lobby.

12 Warren has a one-of-a-kind private fitness center with reclaimed wood flooring, exposed brick masonry and board-formed concrete details. Additional amenities will include a 24-hour attended lobby, landscaped roof terrace, and DDG’s signature concierge service. Storage rooms and bicycle storage will also be available.