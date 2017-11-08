New Renderings Reveal the Penthouse Interiors at Tadao Ando's NYC Residential Building

Save this picture! © Noë & Associates with The Boundary

New renderings have been revealed of Tadao Ando’s first project in New York City, a luxury residential building known as 152 Elizabeth Street, that show the interiors of its exclusive multi-story penthouse for the first time.

+ 7

Recently sold with an asking price of $35 million, the 9,000-square-foot unit spans three levels, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 3,240-square-feet of outdoor space. Interiors, designed by Gabellini Sheppard Associates, consist of high-end finishes, including on a custom spiral staircase constructed from Pietra Cardosa stone, glass and satin steel. Other materials include wide plank Danish oak flooring by Dinesen, Eucalyptus wood cabinetry, several types of stone, and Ando’s most well-associated material, concrete.

Save this picture! © Noë & Associates with The Boundary

Having topped out early this year, the 152 Elizabeth is now on the market. Check out the available floorplans and a teaser video on the building’s official site, here.

