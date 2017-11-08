World Urbanism Day: A Selection of Texts About Cities and Urban Planning

Save this picture! Reprodução do manifesto original do símbolo do urbanismo. . Image via Della Paolera, C. M. (1934). El símbolo del urbanismo. Buenos Aires: Dirección del Plan de Urbanización, Municipalidad de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires

Today, November 8, we celebrate World Urbanism Day. Created in 1949 by Carlos Maria della Paolera, a professor at the University of Buenos Aires, the day was meant to increase professional and public interest in planning, both locally and internationally. Paolera is also responsible for designing the symbol of World Urbanism Day, representing the trilogy of natural elements essential to life: the sun (in yellow), vegetation (in green) and air (in blue), referring to the balance between the natural environment and humans. Currently, the event is celebrated in thirty countries on four continents.

According to Paolera: "Following the most varied directions in their research, urban planners around the world have come to the conclusion that it is necessary to recover the air, sun and vegetation in modern cities. Even the most opposing urbanistic theories and achievements agree with the ultimate goal, which is to ensure the intimate union of the city with the inhabited land, giving wide openness to nature among the inert masses of urban construction."

Urban planning is an exciting field that involves not only architects, but also social scientists, geographers, and many others. Through the discipline of urban planning, we plan and execute changes to the greatest human creation, our cities.

In honor of this special day, we have prepared a selection of previously published content that addresses the topics of urbanism, urban planning, and utopian cities.

