  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Denmark
  5. ADEPT
  6. 2015
  7. Cortex Park / ADEPT

Cortex Park / ADEPT

  • 03:00 - 9 November, 2017
Cortex Park / ADEPT
Cortex Park / ADEPT, © Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk + 30

  • Architects

    ADEPT

  • Location

    Odense, Denmark

  • Architects in Charge

    ADEPT + Creo Arkitekter

  • Area

    7500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Adam Mørk
© Adam Mørk
Text description provided by the architects. Cortex Park brings together four educational and innovation programs under one roof - connecting students, researchers and staff with shared sports facilities and urban character. 

Diagram
Diagram

The result is a building designed for the challenge of both mind and body - and to establish a close relation between the building and its surroundings. Placing the sports facilities as a 'roof', spanning between the four houses, we create a both physical and mental experience of sharing, as well as a new hybrid between knowledge and movement. 

© Adam Mørk
The four individual houses are separate volumes but connected in several ways: the urban space floating into the building at the entrance level, the crisscrossing stairs spanning the triple-height space atrium and the common area at the top floor. The sports facilities at the top floor hovers over the four heavy houses and endows the building with a literally enlightening identity. When darkness falls, it lit up to tell the story of an active environment for education, research and movement - around the clock. 

Section
Section

A large skylight draws daylight down on the common square where a number of social and administrative functions are located as center points in the central meeting space of the building. Standing on the square looking up, the crisscrossing stairs experienced as an additional spatial layer in building.  

© Adam Mørk
Each of the individual houses in the building have their own facade expression in graphic concrete, contrasting the lightness of the stairs. 

© Adam Mørk
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Denmark
Cite: "Cortex Park / ADEPT" 09 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883276/cortex-park-adept/>

