World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Imbue Design
  6. 2016
  7. Red Hawk House / Imbue Design

Red Hawk House / Imbue Design

  • 13:00 - 11 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Red Hawk House / Imbue Design
Save this picture!
Red Hawk House / Imbue Design, © Imbue Design
© Imbue Design

© Imbue Design © Imbue Design © Imbue Design © Imbue Design + 49

Save this picture!
© Imbue Design
© Imbue Design

Text description provided by the architects. On a gentle ridge looking out to Park City the Red Hawk residence is perched on a mountain crest that offers the perfect vantage point for its spectacular surroundings. By way of outdoor living spaces the home's design weaves uninterrupted views of Utah's iconic mountains into the daily living of the family that flocks there.

Save this picture!
© Imbue Design
© Imbue Design

For Park City's serene summer season the home is wrapped with a deck for breakfast dining, lazy day reading, and sunset viewing. But with the 7,500 foot elevation and the raw, breathtaking views also comes extreme weather in spectacular form. At this elevation the arrival of spring can bring with it gale force winds; early fall can produce earth trembling thunderstorms; and winter can pile up snow in excess of 12 feet [3.7m]. But this house is equipped for all seasons.

Save this picture!
© Imbue Design
© Imbue Design
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Imbue Design
© Imbue Design

When the wind blows occupants can nest in the central courtyard garden for protection. When rain pours down the family can take refuge in a covered outdoor living room. And when snow falls and temperature drop large retractable doors close, converting the outdoor space into a cozy all-season room. Super insulated and built tighter than a beaver dam, this nest is always cozy and efficient.

Save this picture!
© Imbue Design
© Imbue Design

Designed as a campus for work, living, and leisure the home is dynamic in its daily function. An outbuilding, separate from the living function, houses a workshop for all things loud and dirty. An office separated from the main house by the all-season room keeps work at work and leisure in living. And of course the guestroom has a wing of its own for privacy.

Save this picture!
© Imbue Design
© Imbue Design

The owners are talented designers by nature and profession. You could say Imbue Design and the home owners are birds of a feather. After a delightful collaboration with these fun-loving people, they finally have a place to call their lifelong roost.

Save this picture!
© Imbue Design
© Imbue Design

Product Description

The Red Hawk home employs the warmth and natural quality of clear, western red cedar throughout the majority of its exterior in a sweeping gesture that gives it presence while tying it to the natural landscape.  The cedar’s natural color creates a sharp contrast against the stark snow in the winter months and offers a complimentary color to spring’s verdant mountainside.  Cedar is naturally able to endure the extreme temperature swings and weather events inherent to high elevation climates.  Utah has some of the most extreme freeze-thaw cycles in the United States.

Save this picture!
© Imbue Design
© Imbue Design
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Red Hawk House / Imbue Design" 11 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883259/red-hawk-house-imbue-design/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »