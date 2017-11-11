Red Hawk House / Imbue Design

+ 49

Text description provided by the architects. On a gentle ridge looking out to Park City the Red Hawk residence is perched on a mountain crest that offers the perfect vantage point for its spectacular surroundings. By way of outdoor living spaces the home's design weaves uninterrupted views of Utah's iconic mountains into the daily living of the family that flocks there.

For Park City's serene summer season the home is wrapped with a deck for breakfast dining, lazy day reading, and sunset viewing. But with the 7,500 foot elevation and the raw, breathtaking views also comes extreme weather in spectacular form. At this elevation the arrival of spring can bring with it gale force winds; early fall can produce earth trembling thunderstorms; and winter can pile up snow in excess of 12 feet [3.7m]. But this house is equipped for all seasons.

When the wind blows occupants can nest in the central courtyard garden for protection. When rain pours down the family can take refuge in a covered outdoor living room. And when snow falls and temperature drop large retractable doors close, converting the outdoor space into a cozy all-season room. Super insulated and built tighter than a beaver dam, this nest is always cozy and efficient.

Designed as a campus for work, living, and leisure the home is dynamic in its daily function. An outbuilding, separate from the living function, houses a workshop for all things loud and dirty. An office separated from the main house by the all-season room keeps work at work and leisure in living. And of course the guestroom has a wing of its own for privacy.

The owners are talented designers by nature and profession. You could say Imbue Design and the home owners are birds of a feather. After a delightful collaboration with these fun-loving people, they finally have a place to call their lifelong roost.

Product Description

The Red Hawk home employs the warmth and natural quality of clear, western red cedar throughout the majority of its exterior in a sweeping gesture that gives it presence while tying it to the natural landscape. The cedar’s natural color creates a sharp contrast against the stark snow in the winter months and offers a complimentary color to spring’s verdant mountainside. Cedar is naturally able to endure the extreme temperature swings and weather events inherent to high elevation climates. Utah has some of the most extreme freeze-thaw cycles in the United States.