  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Antony Gibbon Designs
  6. 2014
  7. Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs

Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs

  • 11:00 - 8 November, 2017
Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs
Inhabit / Antony Gibbon Designs, © Martin Dimitrov
© Martin Dimitrov

© Martin Dimitrov © Martin Dimitrov © Martin Dimitrov © Martin Dimitrov + 13

© Martin Dimitrov
© Martin Dimitrov

Text description provided by the architects. Located just outside the town of Woodstock, less than two hours drive from New York City, the Inhabit treehouse looks out over the magnificent Catskills mountain range, quietly nestled within the dense woodland forest. Space consists of an open plan lounge, wood burner, and Kitchen with a spacious loft bedroom above.

© Martin Dimitrov
© Martin Dimitrov
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Martin Dimitrov
© Martin Dimitrov

In the rear of the building is a separate shower room and bathroom with second bedroom at the rear which could easily become an office studio space. The structure has two balconies, either side of the kitchen/lounge area with a large terrace underneath that leads down to the Lake and hot tub.

© Martin Dimitrov
© Martin Dimitrov
