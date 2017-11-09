World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. France
  5. ODILE+GUZY architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Chauveau - 26 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes

Chauveau - 26 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes

  • 02:00 - 9 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chauveau - 26 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes
Save this picture!
Chauveau - 26 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes, © David Foessel
© David Foessel

© David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel + 30

  • Architects

    ODILE+GUZY architectes

  • Location

    54 Rue des Lieutenants Chauveau, 71100 Chalon-sur-Saône, France

  • Lead Architects

    Julien Odile, Michaël Guzy

  • Area

    3706.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    David Foessel

  • Consultants

    BETREC Engineers + building-site pilot, Sophie Barbaux - landscape architect,.

  • Client

    OPAC Saône et Loire
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chalon-sur-Saône, the Bellevue district consists of a variety of building typologies typical to that of a city’s suburbs. Situated on an enclosed site and set back from the street, this project responses to its surrounding environment and to the design brief that imposed a timber construction solution.

Save this picture!
Implantation
Implantation

A set of fragmented intermediate housing (20 dwellings) and a row of terraced houses (6 dwellings) are arranged around a central planted alley leaving space for vegetation and outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Genesis of the project
The design competition launched by OPAC 71 initially envisaged the construction of two distinct buildings of 3 to 4 floors and collective dwellings. To make the most of the site, we proposed to put as much emphasis on voids as on solids and offer lower scale typologies.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The project is thus built around alternating free functional spaces and built volumes depending on the qualities and constraints of the site. From the street entrance to the northern site limit, entrance, outdoor parking, intermediate housing, alley, gardens and individual houses, creates an urban sequence that matches the scale of the neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Designing voids
The fragmented volumes of the intermediate housing create a filter between the parking and the central alley. The voids help create sequences prolonged through the footbridges and external staircases offering remarkable frames towards the city.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

Intermediate dwellings create a dialogue between the street and the row of individual housing behind. The interior layout allows for a diversity of typologies with unobstructed views towards the exterior.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The built volumes are clad in vertical wooden. This play of vibration extends along the terraces through separation screens ensuring solar and visual protection to each dwelling.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The quality of the outdoor spaces, an essential component of the project,  leave a large place to evergreen vegetation. The birch trees will introduce a slender silhouette creating a dialogue with the built volumes.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

A paved central alley allows access to the row of houses. Each house has its own a private garden behind purple haze hedges.  A wooden lattice awning protects the south facing living rooms from solar gain. To the back of the houses, the alternating volumes of kitchen and patio ensure the articulation with the existing urban fabric.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ODILE+GUZY architectes
Courtesy of ODILE+GUZY architectes

Particular attention has been paid to the fifth façade. The tiled roofs of the houses create a colorful landscape to overlooking housing. Contrasting voluntarily with the monotone facades of the surrounding dwellings, it recalls the characteristic pattern of historic buildings in Burgundy.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Dwell
Each of the dwellings are double oriented, bathrooms and kitchens have been placed along the façade and benefit from direct natural light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Entrances are placed in order to maximize space for the living areas. The kitchen and living rooms are extended by generous gardens, patios or balconies according to each typology.
Spread common areas, paths, external staircases, allow a wide variety of uses, practices and social interactions.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Constructive principles
Using a cost-effective wood construction method was a priority. The structure, wooden posts, concrete floor slab and wooden façade framework meet the normative requirements in an economical way while eliminating intermediate support elements inside the housings to guarantee the flexibility of the spaces. This simple solution is made possible by the rationality of the plans and a rigorous superposition of the typologies.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The projects facade is made of thermally modified wood spruce to ensure a harmonious aging of the cladding. Over the years it will achieve an charcoal grey tint and contrast with the white metal elements of the façades.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing France
Cite: "Chauveau - 26 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes" 09 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883224/chauveau-26-social-dwellings-odile-plus-guzy-architectes/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »