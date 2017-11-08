World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Yale School of Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. House on Adeline Street / Yale School of Architecture

House on Adeline Street / Yale School of Architecture

  • 15:00 - 8 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House on Adeline Street / Yale School of Architecture
Save this picture!
House on Adeline Street / Yale School of Architecture, © Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan
© Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan

© Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan © Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan © Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan © Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan + 15

Save this picture!
© Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan
© Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan

Text description provided by the architects. Students of the Yale School of Architecture have unveiled the latest iteration of the Jim Vlock First Year Building Project: a two-family house in New Haven, Connecticut. The house, sited on a formerly vacant corner lot on Adeline Street, features two units that are separated by a walkway, but under the same roof, and adorned with large windows that balance the needs of openness and privacy. This year’s Jim Vlock First Year Building Project is the first house built as part of a five-year collaboration with Columbus House, a New Haven-based homelessness services provider.

Save this picture!
© Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan
© Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan

Columbus House will select two tenants for the house on Adeline Street: a single tenant for the efficiency unit and a small family for the two-bedroom unit. Much of the house — including dormers, window frames, stairs, and cabinetry — was prefabricated in eight-foot modules in a warehouse on Yale’s West Campus, shortening the amount of time needed for construction on site. Prefabrication places a higher premium on planning, and students had to work down to the level of nails and fasteners to address issues that could normally be dealt within the process of building.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

This past spring, teams of students collaborated on different designs for the house, with emphasis on the need to prefabricate at least some components of their projects. One of these teams was then selected to take its design to the next stage: figuring out the various drawings and details that would be needed for construction. This year’s house marks the 50th project built by first-year students in the Yale School of Architecture’s professional degree program. Since it started in 1967, the building project has produced structures for communities around New Haven, including the Bridgeport band shell, pavilions in East Rock Park and Lighthouse Point Park, and since 1989, affordable housing units for over 30 families.

Save this picture!
© Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan
© Zelig Fok and Haylie Chan
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "House on Adeline Street / Yale School of Architecture" 08 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883222/house-on-adeline-street-yale-school-of-architecture/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »