  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Viviano Viviano
  6. 2017
  7. Family HQ / Viviano Viviano

Family HQ / Viviano Viviano

  • 15:00 - 9 November, 2017
Family HQ / Viviano Viviano
Family HQ / Viviano Viviano, © Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

© Peter Molick © Peter Molick © Jack Thompson © Peter Molick + 29

  • Structural Engineer

    Insight Structures

  • Builder

    Catherine Viviano

  • Interior Design

    Catherine Viviano

  • Architectural Designer

    Michael Viviano

  • Interior Designer

    Michael Viviano
© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

Text description provided by the architects. Interior designer and contractor commissions her son - an upstart fresh out of architecture school - to design a house she will build for herself. The resulting project becomes the social hub for a close-knit family and the inaugural work of a mother-and-son firm.

© Jack Thompson
© Jack Thompson
Plans
Plans
© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

Michael Viviano's parents tapped him for the design of a new house that would accommodate their busy lifestyles and serve as the social hub for their close-knit family. Their desire was to have openness to a point, but for the entertaining spaces to have a somewhat traditional degree of separation between them.

© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick

The site is a busy corner lot in a bustling part of Houston, so the interior of the house and the exterior landscape needed to cultivate a quiet sense of calm. Stylistically, Michael had to ease his parents' transition from a series of more traditional homes to a more modern setting. The massing of the house and choice of materials would need to maintain a dialogue with familiar house typologies and vernacular forms. The interior would be set up as a clean, streamlined backdrop for the antique and vintage furnishings the couple would bring with them, which would blend with contemporary pieces as they settled in.

© Peter Molick
© Peter Molick
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

