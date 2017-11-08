World
i

i

i

HVB Complex / 23o5studio

  8 November, 2017
HVB Complex / 23o5studio
HVB Complex / 23o5studio, © KingkienPhotography
  • Architects

    23o5studio

  • Location

    Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

  • Design Team

    Võ Thanh Linh, Mai Tiến Ninh

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    KingkienPhotography
© KingkienPhotography
Text description provided by the architects. A multi-functional facility was built on the site with a very small area of 3.95m x 15.15m and lost part of the planned area. Architecture - in this case - as a complex living body with many functions: office, shop, studio for rent, studio apartment .... A programmatic project, extracted From the perception of interaction between people and the city.

© KingkienPhotography
Elevations
© KingkienPhotography
That is the presence in the midst of other appearances, the smoothness and the need not to rely on the ability to express the material. "The city - the way it is -is all we have”, is all we want to attend on this project.

Section
Cite: "HVB Complex / 23o5studio" 08 Nov 2017. ArchDaily.

