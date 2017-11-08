HVB Complex / 23o5studio

Architects 23o5studio

Location Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Lead Architects Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Design Team Võ Thanh Linh, Mai Tiến Ninh

Project Year 2016

Photographs KingkienPhotography

Text description provided by the architects. A multi-functional facility was built on the site with a very small area of 3.95m x 15.15m and lost part of the planned area. Architecture - in this case - as a complex living body with many functions: office, shop, studio for rent, studio apartment .... A programmatic project, extracted From the perception of interaction between people and the city.

That is the presence in the midst of other appearances, the smoothness and the need not to rely on the ability to express the material. "The city - the way it is -is all we have”, is all we want to attend on this project.