  Free Business Card Templates for Architects

Free Business Card Templates for Architects

Free Business Card Templates for Architects
Free Business Card Templates for Architects

Designing a business card might seem to be a straightforward endeavor but if you've ever tried your hand at designing one from scratch, you've probably wished there was a graphic design consultant around. With this in mind, we've rounded up some classy minimalist templates that will help you take the guesswork out of what to include on your calling card. From ace border spacing and text placement to snazzy (and free!) font recommendations, these downloadable business card templates are ready for you to plug in your information. These templates also serve as an invaluable jumping off point if you're looking for some inspiration for your own designs.

Here are ten hand-picked, well-organized, easy-to-use templates that have been downloaded and tested by our team of editors. 

Free Clean and Minimal Business Card Template

via <a href='https://www.behance.net/gallery/46944969/Free-Clean-and-Minimal-Business-Card-Template'> Behance</a>
via Behance

Available formats: .indd, .psd, .ai
Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Free Download." This link will open a Dropbox folder; download the zip file and you're done.

Free Neat Resume Template

via <a href='https://www.behance.net/gallery/28828421/Free-Resume-Template'> Behance</a>
via Behance

Available formats: .psd
Download instructions: Click here. On the left-hand side of the page click "Free Version Download." This link will automatically open a download from Google Drive.

Free Minimal Business Card

via <a href='https://remon92.deviantart.com/art/Free-Minimal-Business-Card-Freebie-671738243'> deviantart</a>
via deviantart

Available formats: .psd
Download instructions: Click here. On the right-hand side of the page click "Download." This link will automatically open the download.

Gradient Business Card

via <a href='https://dribbble.com/shots/3319461-FREEBIE-Gradient-Business-Card-Templates'> dribbble</a>
via dribbble

Available formats: .psd, .ai
Download instructions: Click here. This link will automatically a dropbox folder. You can download whichever template best suits your needs.
Fonts Used: Playfair Regular, Playfair Bold

HEX Business Card Template

via <a href='https://pixelbuddha.net/freebie/hex-business-card-template'> pixelbuddha</a>
via pixelbuddha

Available formats: .psd
Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to the red box that says "Download."
Fonts Used: Affogato Medium

Minimal Business Card Template

via <a href='https://www.behance.net/gallery/29443111/Minimal-Business-Card-'> Behance</a>
via Behance

Available formats: .psd
Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download Link." This link will open a Dropbox folder; download the zip file and you're done.
Fonts Used: Courier New

Clean Creative Individual Business Card Template

via <a href='http://businesscardjournal.com/clean-creative-individual-business-card-template/'> businesscardjournal</a>
via businesscardjournal

Available formats: .psd
Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download." 
Fonts Used: Lato

Minimal Business Card Template

via <a href='https://freedesignresources.net/free-minimal-business-card-template/'> freedesignresources</a>
via freedesignresources

Available formats: .psd
Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download." 
Fonts Used: MontserratVidaloka

Stylish Business Card Free Template

via <a href='https://freedesignresources.net/stylish-business-card-free-template/'> freedesignresources</a>
via freedesignresources

Available formats: .psd
Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download." 
Fonts Used: Montserrat

Free Creative Artist Business Card

via <a href='https://freedesignresources.net/free-creative-artist-business-card/'> freedesignresources</a>
via freedesignresources

Available formats: .ai
Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download." 
Fonts Used: Montserrat

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Free Business Card Templates for Architects" 14 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883208/free-business-card-templates-for-architects/>

