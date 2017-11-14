Free Business Card Templates for Architects

Designing a business card might seem to be a straightforward endeavor but if you've ever tried your hand at designing one from scratch, you've probably wished there was a graphic design consultant around. With this in mind, we've rounded up some classy minimalist templates that will help you take the guesswork out of what to include on your calling card. From ace border spacing and text placement to snazzy (and free!) font recommendations, these downloadable business card templates are ready for you to plug in your information. These templates also serve as an invaluable jumping off point if you're looking for some inspiration for your own designs.

Here are ten hand-picked, well-organized, easy-to-use templates that have been downloaded and tested by our team of editors.

Available formats: .indd, .psd, .ai

Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Free Download." This link will open a Dropbox folder; download the zip file and you're done.

Available formats: .psd

Download instructions: Click here. On the left-hand side of the page click "Free Version Download." This link will automatically open a download from Google Drive.

Available formats: .psd

Download instructions: Click here. On the right-hand side of the page click "Download." This link will automatically open the download.

Available formats: .psd, .ai

Download instructions: Click here. This link will automatically a dropbox folder. You can download whichever template best suits your needs.

Fonts Used: Playfair Regular, Playfair Bold

Available formats: .psd

Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to the red box that says "Download."

Fonts Used: Affogato Medium

Available formats: .psd

Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download Link." This link will open a Dropbox folder; download the zip file and you're done.

Fonts Used: Courier New

Available formats: .psd

Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download."

Fonts Used: Lato

Available formats: .psd

Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download."

Fonts Used: Montserrat, Vidaloka

Available formats: .psd

Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download."

Fonts Used: Montserrat

Available formats: .ai

Download instructions: Click here. Scroll down to "Download."

Fonts Used: Montserrat