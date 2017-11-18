Paulo Mendes da Rocha and the Understanding of Architecture in its Human and Cultural Dimension

In celebration of Paulo Mendes da Rocha's 89th birthday, we take a look at "PMR 29': Twenty-Nine Minutes with Paulo Mendes da Rocha", directed by Carolina Gimenez, Catherine Otondo, João Sodré, José Paulo Gouvêa and Juliana Braga.

The film is conducted through a conversation with Rocha, held in his office in 2010. In presenting some of his main works, the architect makes considerations about the understanding of architecture in its human and essentially cultural dimension.

Paulo Mendes da Rocha is one of the most important Brazilian architects of today, internationally recognized for the quality of the projects that he has been doing since the 50's. Here, he presents us with details of some of his projects, and more than that leads us to a powerful reflection on the contemporary situation of the metropolis, the Brazilian condition and the occupation of its cities. The architect shows us that it is still possible today to understand architecture in a human and essentially cultural dimension.

Technical Sheet

Script and Director: Carolina Gimenez, Catherine Otondo, João Sodré, José Paulo Gouvêa, Juliana Braga

Research: Catherine Otondo, José Paulo Gouvêa

Photography: Michel Gubeissi, Pedro Kok

Production: Catherine Otondo, João Sodré, Michel Gubeissi

Mounting: Michel Gubeissi

Original Sound Track: Eduardo Nazarian

Mixing: Daniel Pereira