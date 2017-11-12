Cristovão House / Coletivo Cais

+ 28

Architects Coletivo Cais

Location Lisboa, Portugal

Author Architects Guilherme Bivar, Marta Pavão

Architect in Charge Marta Pavão

Area 210.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Francisco Nogueira



Water and Sewage, Thermal, Acoustic Patrícia Ferreira, João Rovisco

Structure David Camões

Air Conditioning, Electric, Telecommunications Fernando Correia

Constructor Blue Office

Text description provided by the architects. From the existing plot, there was an access garden, a degraded two stories house, and a backyard garden. The project had as the main goal the requalification of the existing house and its expansion, through not only a new implantation and back facade design, as well as the optimization of the roof morphology for a new attic area. In order to promote the new functional program and get a better spatiality, it ran a total reorganization of interior layouts of the ground and upper floors. Through the rise of the existing ridge quota and the volumetry of the roof, the house was offered a new attic area with a great connection with the surrounding, through a terrace. The front facade remained unchanged.

The backyard topography was totality redefined, as initially, it presented a level far superior of the house making the interior/exterior relation impossible and damaging natural lighting and ventilation. In the backyard, there was drawn an outdoor dining area, along the axis of the kitchen; a small garden related to the living room and a water tank, for refreshment in summer months. The house has solar orientation Northeast-Southwest and is for a family of a couple and a child.