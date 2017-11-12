World
  Cristovão House / Coletivo Cais

Cristovão House / Coletivo Cais

  • 05:00 - 12 November, 2017
Cristovão House / Coletivo Cais
Cristovão House / Coletivo Cais, © Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

© Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira + 28

  • Architects

    Coletivo Cais

  • Location

    Lisboa, Portugal

  • Author Architects

    Guilherme Bivar, Marta Pavão

  • Architect in Charge

    Marta Pavão

  • Area

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Francisco Nogueira

  • Water and Sewage, Thermal, Acoustic

    Patrícia Ferreira, João Rovisco

  • Structure

    David Camões

  • Air Conditioning, Electric, Telecommunications

    Fernando Correia

  • Constructor

    Blue Office
    More Specs Less Specs
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. From the existing plot, there was an access garden, a degraded two stories house, and a backyard garden. The project had as the main goal the requalification of the existing house and its expansion, through not only a new implantation and back facade design, as well as the optimization of the roof morphology for a new attic area. In order to promote the new functional program and get a better spatiality, it ran a total reorganization of interior layouts of the ground and upper floors. Through the rise of the existing ridge quota and the volumetry of the roof, the house was offered a new attic area with a great connection with the surrounding, through a terrace. The front facade remained unchanged.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The backyard topography was totality redefined, as initially, it presented a level far superior of the house making the interior/exterior relation impossible and damaging natural lighting and ventilation. In the backyard, there was drawn an outdoor dining area, along the axis of the kitchen; a small garden related to the living room and a water tank, for refreshment in summer months. The house has solar orientation Northeast-Southwest and is for a family of a couple and a child.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Section
Section
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
